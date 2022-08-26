Read full article on original website
First Solar plans to cash in on the new climate bill and invest up to $1.2 billion in US manufacturing
First Solar plans to expand its US manufacturing by spending up to $1.2 billion to build a factory, the company's fourth, in the Southeast.
HSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change - memo
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has hired Justin Wu as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific to lead the development and implementation of the bank's sustainability strategy in the region, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed.
