ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin TV Desperately Wants You to Move to Russia Right Now

By Julia Davis
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeDWD_0hW7jXtS00
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was meant to bring Russia millions of new citizens, as well as the country’s fertile land, flush with mineral and energy resources . Instead, the war has caused monumental losses on the battlefield, and the exodus of the best and the brightest from Russia.

Now, dwindling human resources are causing the Kremlin and its pliant mouthpieces to brainstorm about replenishing the gaping holes in Russia’s general population , workforce, and military.

Appearing on the state TV show Who’s Against? on Tuesday, Anna Revyakina, deputy chairwoman of the Public Chamber of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic in occupied Ukraine, voiced her ideas about attracting potential immigrants to Russia. She suggested that instead of worrying about the wave of European visa bans on Russians who want to travel abroad, Moscow should do more to attract foreigners to Russia.

“All of us Russians and our government should create maximally attractive conditions for the citizens of other countries to come to us, augmenting our population,” she said. “We have an enormous territory, a huge country, maybe not even fully developed, 140 million people—of course, we need more. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] is concerned about this, with various programs for families with many children.”

Revyakina urged Russian-speakers living in the Baltics to move to Russia, adding that such potential immigrants should be “loyal, in love with Russia, and speaking the language.” Moscow has long looked with hopeful anticipation at Russian-speakers in the Baltic states, with state TV propagandists highlighting their protests against the removal of Soviet-era monuments and urging them to come to Russia.

The exodus of young Russian professionals at the onset of the war has some Russian companies forcing employees to work overtime, during weekends, holidays, or their usual days off, as needed. Even that is not enough, and propagandists have gone so far as to urge authorities to employ prisoners with necessary qualifications.

“There’s nothing better than receiving a ready-made specialist, who already has an education and work experience,” Revyakina emphasized in her Tuesday TV appearance. Host Dmitry Kulikov cautiously added that the country desperately needed real programs that would allow for such a resettlement of foreigners.

It’s not the first time Russian state TV has brainstormed ideas to reverse its negative demographic trends by fishing for new immigrants even on the other side of the pond.

Appearing on The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov last year, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, claimed that she had received a flood of inquiries from Trump supporters in the United States, disillusioned with the outcome of the storming of the Capitol on Jan 6. According to Zakharova, they urgently sought information about obtaining Russian citizenship, allegedly fearing “repressions.”

There was no follow-up as to whether any of those inquiries later materialized into tangible attempts to immigrate to Russia and the lone runaway Capitol rioter, Evan Neumann , went to Belarus instead. The Kremlin’s talking heads are quite open about American immigrants they find particularly attractive, with the likes of Steven Seagal and Ronald Reagan’s former adviser Suzanne Massie often showcased as top-shelf newcomers and brand new pro-Kremlin patriots who received Russian citizenship.

The state media’s persuasion playbook usually consists of stoking discontent in other countries, presenting Moscow as a paragon of religious propriety and freedom, and hoping that disgruntled foreigners will flow into Russia’s welcoming arms. Westerners are being lured with the promise of “conservative” values and Russian-speakers who live outside of the Motherland are being told that it’s time to come home to avoid persecution and discrimination by the “Russophobic” West.

While Russia is concealing and underreporting its losses in Ukraine, the constant search for volunteers—those willing to risk their life and limb to serve the expansionist ambitions of the largest country in the world—speaks volumes.

Top propagandists on state television have been laser-focused on encouraging people of all ages to enlist. Back in May, state TV host Vladimir Solovyov complained about Russia’s “demographic gap,” and praised a bill crafted to increase the upper age limit for military eligibility. It was approved in the State Duma the same month, allowing 65-year-olds to serve in the Russian army, including any foreign nationals wishing to enlist. He has also been openly soliciting an infusion of foreigners to stand in the gap: Last week, on his radio show Full Contact , Solovyov wished out loud that 100,000 North Koreans could join the Russian Armed Forces on the front lines in Ukraine.

Russia’s younger generation has made it clear they are in no rush to die in a mindless attack on Ukraine, but that doesn’t seem to faze Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, the Russian president signed a decree increasing the number of Russian military personnel by 137,000 to 1.15 million troops, the biggest expansion in a decade.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 44

William Snedden
3d ago

didn't Russia give a long term contract to Brittany Griner to stay and work. maybe Putin should go on a good will tour to Kyiv

Reply
15
Joe Blow
3d ago

I would love to hear them give one, just one actual and honest reason to move to that authoritarian wasteland. Not the load of BS propaganda that continually spews from Moscow and the Kremlin, but a single legitimate reason that would lure anyone there.

Reply(2)
14
Analyzer
3d ago

I would move to an Alligator infested Swamp, before moving to Russia.....

Reply
12
Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Trump calls detained WNBA star Brittney Griner a 'potentially spoiled person' while criticizing proposed prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer

Donald Trump criticized a proposed deal to swap WNBA player Brittney Griner for a Russian arms dealer. Trump claimed Griner is a "potentially spoiled person" who entered Russia "loaded up with drugs." The Biden administration said the return of Griner and other detainees is their "highest priority." Former President Donald...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Ukraine#European#Russians
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy