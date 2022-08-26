When Delilah Walsh entered Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) as its first assistant director in 2019, she knew she had joined a team with a solid foundation in operations that worked well for its customers. When she moved up to the director position in October 2020, Walsh knew then that she could trust employees at all levels - from deputy directors to field crew - allowing her to strengthen the processes at the administrative level.

