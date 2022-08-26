QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the government mandate more electric car production?
The state of California moved ahead Thursday to end the sale of new gasoline vehicles in 2035.
The bold action puts California first among states to institute such a measure. However, the state has a long history of action on emissions and pollution.
Do you like California's plan? Vote in the poll below.
The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the government mandate more electric car production? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0