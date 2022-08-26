State offers $1.4M in teaching grants to bring personal finance courses to high schoolers

Read full article on original website
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
California will have a hard time replacing Diablo Canyon
Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.
Timely mental health care is a key factor in strike by Kaiser Permanente workers
Editor’s note: KHN is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente. A CALIFORNIA LAW that took effect in July requires health plans to offer timely follow-up appointments for mental health and addiction patients. Whether that’s happening is a point of contention in an open-ended strike by Kaiser Permanente clinicians in Northern California who say staffing shortages saddle them with stifling workloads that make providing adequate care impossible.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How North Bay workers are flexing their muscles and getting a 4-day workweek
Like for most workers across the country, a four-day workweek was a new concept for employees of the Wrench Works in Vacaville. But, lockstep with a trend of workers being more vocal about when they want to work, they pitched the owner of the Solano County automotive repair shop owners about making a change.
Stanford tops Cal in latest college rankings
Stanford University is superior to the University of California Berkeley as a valuable stepping stone for students, according to the latest annual rankings by Niche.
San Jose nonprofit donates $56K from sales at its thrift stores to aid Ukraine relief efforts
Hope Services, a San Jose-based organization providing services to children with developmental disabilities and their families, donated more than $56,000 to Ukrainian organizations providing help to those with disabilities and mental health needs during the country’s war with Russia. The organization also fundraises for their services through HopeTHRIFT, their...
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
Report: Fresno 1 bedroom rents up 40% year-over-year; Bay Area rents stay near top
FRESNO – While apartment rents in the Bay Area continue to be among the highest in the nation, a new report finds rents in Fresno have risen at a staggering rate in the past year.According to real estate website Zumper, the median rent for a one bedroom in Fresno is $1,540, up 40% than this time last year and the biggest increase in the country. Meanwhile, the median two bedroom rent is $1,740, up 21%."Some new residents were drawn to California's fifth-largest city from more-expensive cities along the Pacific Coast, a trend that intensified during the pandemic. But this pattern...
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Ranked Second Among Nation’s Public Campuses
Doing good and fostering social mobility helped put the University of California, Davis, in the No. 2 spot among public universities and 11th among all national universities in the Washington Monthly 2022 College Guide and Rankings released today (Aug. 28). UC Davis was also recognized as 16th among the Best...
Eater
The West Coast’s Legacy Mochi Shops Persevere
When the owners of Benkyodo, the mochi and manju store that stood for 115 years in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown, announced in May 2021 that they intended to close the shop and retire, newspapers and community members decried the upcoming closure as a cornerstone of the Japanese American community lost.
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
marinlocalnews.com
A tumultuous August for the homeless in Marin
It’s been a tumultuous month for the homeless in Marin, with Novato, Sausalito, San Rafael and the county taking divergent paths to alleviate the problem. Novato quietly negotiated a deal with the California Homeless Union to keep a camp for the down and out in a downtown park operating for at least two years. The move sparked protests from some residents.
Business owners' demands in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood decried by LGBTQ advocates
Some feel the publicized demands of Castro business owners go against the spirit of the neighborhood.
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
clearpublicist.com
Offer for Place of work Room Around Large U.S. Metropolitan areas Bets on Suburban Life style, Distant Do the job
1 of the world’s most significant sovereign-prosperity funds and its U.S. associate are shopping for a the vast majority stake in 53 suburban business buildings in a offer valuing the properties at $1.1 billion, a significant guess that remote do the job will improve need for workplaces shut to residential places.
davisvanguard.org
My View: Where Is Violent Crime Spiking? Not in SF or LA, but in Red California
Moderate Democrats backed by deep red money were able to oust San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin and nearly got LA DA George Gascón on the ballot as well. One of the major contentions has been that a rise of crime can be tied to the reform policies of some of these DAs.
beyondchron.org
SF Chronicle Again Falsely Attacks Tenderloin SRO Hotels
The August 20, 2022 SF Chronicle story about a “day in the life” of the Tenderloin’s Pierre Hotel raises more troubling questions about how the paper covers SRO hotels. The paper used a false photo, misleading title, and other flagrant misrepresentations to attack the Tenderloin Housing Clinic’s Pierre Hotel and other SRO hotels THC runs to house the unhoused.
