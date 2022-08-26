Read full article on original website
WBTV
One killed in single-vehicle weekend crash in Rock Hill
YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Officials said a car ran off the road and...
WBTV
Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
msn.com
Crash seriously injures 4, damages CATS fence in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday night, officials confirmed. Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened on North Tryon Street near Orr Road, around 9:30 p.m. During the incident, a fence that separates the CATS light-rail track...
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius man, 31, dies in Huntersville motorcycle collision
HUNTERSVILLE – A traffic accident resulting in the death of a Cornelius man Saturday is still under investigation. At approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Kenton Drive for a personal-injury collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle. Once officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, HPD said the driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Anthony Robert Lempp of Cornelius, was pronounced dead. The occupants of the sedan were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist dies in Huntersville crash, police say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Saturday night, Huntersville, police said. Sam Furr Road at Kenton Drive was closed during the investigation. The crash victim died at the scene. VIDEO: Huntersville boy loses part of leg in shark attack while snorkeling off Florida Keys. ©2022...
Man found fatally shot at apartments in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to an apartment complex on Sharon Road West near South Boulevard. At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. MEDIC confirmed he died at the scene. Police...
WBTV
Man arrested for January murder that killed one, injured 2 others
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest in a murder that took place in January. Following a seven-month investigation, 27-year-old Tyrell Brace was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson. Thompson was shot and killed on Woodside Avenue on Jan. 29, 2022, while inside...
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing Monday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County.
WBTV
4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte
25-year-old man dies in Rock Hill wreck, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Rock Hill, police said. The driver was in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am at about 3:35 a.m. when he lost control and hit a tree on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue. He died at the scene, police said.
fox46.com
Tractor-trailer fire partially closes I-485 Inner Loop near Steele Creek Rd: NCDOT
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Interstate-485 Inner Loop is partially closed in the Steele Creek area Monday evening due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to NCDOT. The incident began around 3:30 p.m. on I-485, near Steele Creek Road. Three of the four lanes near Exit 4, NC 160/Steele Creek Road are closed.
WBTV
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a crowded race at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Around 10:53 p.m. during the last race of the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, deputies responded to a shooting just inside the front...
CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
WBTV
Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting at Lancaster racetrack
Shooting near Taylorsville fast food restaurant under investigation, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A shooting that happened Monday at a fast food restaurant near a busy area of Taylorsville is under investigation, police confirmed to Channel 9. The shooting was reported just after noon at a combination Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurant near the intersection of Main Ave. and Liledoun Road.
Charlotte man who went missing near Tuckaseegee Road found unharmed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who went missing from a home near Tuckaseegee Road has been found unharmed, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was last seen at his home near 5000 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive illness. Allison was last seen […]
WBTV
Victim identified following deadly Rock Hill shooting; police searching for suspect
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to a home on Deas Street around 8:40 p.m., where they found a 36-year-old man and 31-year-old woman both shot. The man had a gunshot wound to...
WBTV
Charlotte’s broken buses: CATS mechanic says “I wouldn’t put my family on one of the buses.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During the worst stretch of Charlotte’s ‘ghost bus’ dilemma, when riders were waiting for buses that never arrived, CATS CEO John Lewis claimed the biggest challenge to overcoming the problem was operator absences. At a council committee meeting on July 11th, Lewis showed...
