Charlotte, NC

WBTV

One killed in single-vehicle weekend crash in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Officials said a car ran off the road and...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
msn.com

Crash seriously injures 4, damages CATS fence in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday night, officials confirmed. Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened on North Tryon Street near Orr Road, around 9:30 p.m. During the incident, a fence that separates the CATS light-rail track...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius man, 31, dies in Huntersville motorcycle collision

HUNTERSVILLE – A traffic accident resulting in the death of a Cornelius man Saturday is still under investigation. At approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Kenton Drive for a personal-injury collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle. Once officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, HPD said the driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Anthony Robert Lempp of Cornelius, was pronounced dead. The occupants of the sedan were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Motorcyclist dies in Huntersville crash, police say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Saturday night, Huntersville, police said. Sam Furr Road at Kenton Drive was closed during the investigation. The crash victim died at the scene. VIDEO: Huntersville boy loses part of leg in shark attack while snorkeling off Florida Keys. ©2022...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested for January murder that killed one, injured 2 others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest in a murder that took place in January. Following a seven-month investigation, 27-year-old Tyrell Brace was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson. Thompson was shot and killed on Woodside Avenue on Jan. 29, 2022, while inside...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte

4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

25-year-old man dies in Rock Hill wreck, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Rock Hill, police said. The driver was in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am at about 3:35 a.m. when he lost control and hit a tree on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue. He died at the scene, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting at Lancaster racetrack

Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting at Lancaster racetrack
LANCASTER, SC

