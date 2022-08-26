Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO