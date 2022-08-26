Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, Cape Coral are the third most overvalued housing market in the nation
Right now, homes are selling for way over value, especially in Cape Coral. This might lead prospective homeowners to put off buying a home until the market cools off. Peter Davis, a broker associate with John Harwood Properties, said the days of people buying homes over market value are gone.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion
Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Captiva restaurant space sells for $6 million
SHM Pineland LLC purchased a restaurant space at 4401 Point House Trail and property at 4421 Point House Trail on Captiva from Island Bar LLC for $6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $1.15 million.
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Best Ft. Myers Beach Restaurants | Where to Eat on Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers office building sells for $3.1 million
Paul Antonucci Ltd. and JMH Land Holdings LLC purchased an 11,500-square-foot office building at 6200 Whiskey Creek Drive in Fort Myers from HM Oak Hammock LLC for $3.1 million. Andrew DeSalvo, ALC, Matt Stepan, CCIM, and Jeffrey Clapper of Premier Commercial Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
businessobserverfl.com
Airport executives race to keep up with post-pandemic travel demand
Airport executives from Tampa south to Fort Myers are well-aware of the big changes in their industry post-pandemic, from a dearth of workers to rapidly inclining passenger numbers — a shortage and a surge that's upended many airlines' operating models. These officials, individually, are approaching the changes with vigor.
FGCU awarded $22.9 in federal grant money for jobs placement program
Securing a job after graduating from college is often a challenge, but new federal grant money could help some students at Florida Gulf Coast University.
helpmechas.com
Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
Fort Myers Beach sounds off as new Bayside Park Project nears completion
After months of renovation, Bayside Park will finally be open Tuesday. It’s one of a few projects currently underway on Fort Myers Beach.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers remains one of most overvalued housing markets in U.S.
Fort Myers is the third most overvalued housing market in the U.S. and the most overvalued in Florida, according to a July analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Using open-source data from Zillow or other providers, researchers determined Fort Myers home buyers are paying an average of $430,131, a 62.23% premium over the expected price of $265,142. Only Boise, Idaho, and Las Vegas home buyers are paying more of a premium. Lakeland, Tampa, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area and Melbourne round out the top five most overvalued markets in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Mother of the Gronkowski brothers writes a book on how she raised 5 boys
The mother of the Gronkowski brothers celebrates not only being with her sons but her new book called ‘Outnumbered.”. Diane Gronkowski decided to put her wisdom into words and write a book called ‘Outnumbered.’ The book talks about navigating being a mom of five boys and life as a stay-at-home mom.
WINKNEWS.com
Has safety and security gone too far in downtown Fort Myers?
Restricting parking to reduce violence in downtown Fort Myers is getting a push to increase safety and security after one man was attacked and a woman shot in Aug. This is the latest move after patrols were added and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center to patrol crowds.
Bayfront working to find alternatives for visitors after losing permit
The Naples City Council revoked the live music permit for the entertainment complex as it worked through noise complaints from some of the people who live nearby.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick hiring more than 140 positions for new SWFL locations
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual, Southern-inspired chicken salad restaurant, plans to hire more than 140 people to join its team in Southwest Florida, opening three new locations in Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Estero. Located at 7925 Dani Drive, Chicken Salad Chick is hiring for its first restaurant set to open this September in Fort Myers Walk Village.
Brendon Leslie admits promoting scam crypto coins on a local podcast
Brendon Leslie admits to promoting scam crypto coins. On the Podcast “Beach talk radio” Ep. #233, Leslie states he took money to advertise LGB the coin. As of today 8/27/2022, the advertisement is still running on Florida’s Voice. Basically, it’s a scam — though, to its credit,...
WINKNEWS.com
Police rule reported Ida Baker High School threat non-credible
More police will be seen on the campus of Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral on Monday morning as a precaution after a threat, deemed non-credible, was reported against the school Sunday. On Sunday, parents of students at Ida Baker High received an automated call about a threat. Neighbors...
macaronikid.com
Dog parks and play areas in Fort Myers & the Beach
We are lucky in Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach to have many great dog parks to enjoy with our favorite pups. Dog parks are a great place for our pups to play unleashed and meet new friends! Not sure about how dog parks work or if your dog is ready for one? Check out our etiquette and rules tips at the bottom of this story.
businessobserverfl.com
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee
Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
WINKNEWS.com
Avelo Airlines launches 3 new non-stop routes from RSW
Avelo Airlines is adding three new routes from Fort Myers via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW): Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; and two cities in Michigan: Kalamazoo and Lansing. According to the company, introductory one-way fares from RSW are starting at $69. The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft,...
