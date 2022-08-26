ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion

Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Captiva restaurant space sells for $6 million

SHM Pineland LLC purchased a restaurant space at 4401 Point House Trail and property at 4421 Point House Trail on Captiva from Island Bar LLC for $6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $1.15 million.
CAPTIVA, FL
Fort Myers office building sells for $3.1 million

Paul Antonucci Ltd. and JMH Land Holdings LLC purchased an 11,500-square-foot office building at 6200 Whiskey Creek Drive in Fort Myers from HM Oak Hammock LLC for $3.1 million. Andrew DeSalvo, ALC, Matt Stepan, CCIM, and Jeffrey Clapper of Premier Commercial Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
Airport executives race to keep up with post-pandemic travel demand

Airport executives from Tampa south to Fort Myers are well-aware of the big changes in their industry post-pandemic, from a dearth of workers to rapidly inclining passenger numbers — a shortage and a surge that's upended many airlines' operating models. These officials, individually, are approaching the changes with vigor.
FORT MYERS, FL
Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
FORT MYERS, FL
Fort Myers remains one of most overvalued housing markets in U.S.

Fort Myers is the third most overvalued housing market in the U.S. and the most overvalued in Florida, according to a July analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Using open-source data from Zillow or other providers, researchers determined Fort Myers home buyers are paying an average of $430,131, a 62.23% premium over the expected price of $265,142. Only Boise, Idaho, and Las Vegas home buyers are paying more of a premium. Lakeland, Tampa, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area and Melbourne round out the top five most overvalued markets in Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
Has safety and security gone too far in downtown Fort Myers?

Restricting parking to reduce violence in downtown Fort Myers is getting a push to increase safety and security after one man was attacked and a woman shot in Aug. This is the latest move after patrols were added and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center to patrol crowds.
FORT MYERS, FL
Chicken Salad Chick hiring more than 140 positions for new SWFL locations

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual, Southern-inspired chicken salad restaurant, plans to hire more than 140 people to join its team in Southwest Florida, opening three new locations in Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Estero. Located at 7925 Dani Drive, Chicken Salad Chick is hiring for its first restaurant set to open this September in Fort Myers Walk Village.
FORT MYERS, FL
Police rule reported Ida Baker High School threat non-credible

More police will be seen on the campus of Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral on Monday morning as a precaution after a threat, deemed non-credible, was reported against the school Sunday. On Sunday, parents of students at Ida Baker High received an automated call about a threat. Neighbors...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Dog parks and play areas in Fort Myers & the Beach

We are lucky in Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach to have many great dog parks to enjoy with our favorite pups. Dog parks are a great place for our pups to play unleashed and meet new friends! Not sure about how dog parks work or if your dog is ready for one? Check out our etiquette and rules tips at the bottom of this story.
FORT MYERS, FL
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee

Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
TAMPA, FL
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money

Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
NAPLES, FL
Avelo Airlines launches 3 new non-stop routes from RSW

Avelo Airlines is adding three new routes from Fort Myers via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW): Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; and two cities in Michigan: Kalamazoo and Lansing. According to the company, introductory one-way fares from RSW are starting at $69. The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft,...
FORT MYERS, FL

