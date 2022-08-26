ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy price cap rise must be cancelled – Sturgeon

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEysd_0hW7g9VE00
Financial News

The energy price cap rise is “simply unaffordable for millions” and must be cancelled, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06% rise in the cap, which will send the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

The cap will come into effect for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales on default energy tariffs on October 1, and will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again.

Scotland’s Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said the increase is “unsustainable” and warned it would push millions into fuel poverty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aavt1_0hW7g9VE00
Michael Matheson said a collective response is needed to deal with the situation (PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Sturgeon said the rise should not be allowed to happen.

She tweeted: “This is simply unaffordable for millions. It cannot be allowed to go ahead.

“This rise must be cancelled, with the UK gov and energy companies then agreeing a package to fund the cost of a freeze over a longer period, coupled with fundamental reform of the energy market.”

Mr Matheson told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme households were already struggling with the cap increase in April this year, and that “increasing it by another 80% is simply unsustainable.”

He said: “It will force quite literally millions of households into fuel poverty and extreme fuel poverty and is unsustainable.”

Ofgem’s chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned of the hardship energy prices will cause this winter and urged the incoming prime minister and Cabinet “to provide an additional and urgent response to continued surging energy prices”.

The regulator said the increase reflected the continued rise in global wholesale gas prices, which began to surge as the world unlocked from the Covid pandemic and had been driven even higher to record levels by Russia slowly switching off gas supplies to Europe.

In a statement issued after the increase was confirmed on Friday, Mr Matheson called on the UK Government to act.

He said: “Today’s price cap announcement and increase imposes a burden that customers simply cannot be expected to carry.

“The only acceptable course of action now is for the UK Government, who have the necessary policy levers and borrowing powers at their disposal, to take immediate steps to cancel the increase for all households.”

Mr Matheson added: “No single government, company or organisation can solve this crisis alone. It requires a collective response commensurate to the situation.

“We will continue to work with our partners, energy companies and stakeholders to do everything we can to help the people of Scotland through this deeply unsettling time.

“We will also continue to press the UK Government to reform the energy market to prevent this situation occurring again in the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5nLm_0hW7g9VE00
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said help is coming (PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Matheson said the Scottish Government is treating the situation as a “public emergency” and has prepared a £1.2 million package to enable the immediate expansion of energy advice services.

The £2 million Social Housing Fuel Support Fund, administered by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, will open on Monday to provide help to the most vulnerable households.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for energy prices to be frozen.

Mr Sarwar said: “This eye-watering price hike risks plunging millions of people into fuel poverty.

“This is a national emergency and our governments have a moral duty to act.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “This energy price rise will be devastating for hundreds of thousands of Scottish families and pensioners already struggling to make ends meet.”

Citizens Advice Scotland also said the increase should not be allowed to happen.

The charity’s chief executive, Derek Mitchell, said: “This increase should not go ahead. It is absolutely horrifying for people who are hanging on by a thread financially.”

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the increase in the energy price cap will cause “stress and anxiety” for people but the Government is working to develop more options to support households.

He said: “I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Price cap hike ‘could see three-quarters of Scots in fuel poverty’

Almost three-quarters of households in Scotland could end up suffering from fuel poverty as a result of the latest increase in the energy price cap, the boss of an advisory group has warned. The charity Energy Action Scotland works to tackle fuel poverty, providing advice to Scots on what they...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon says all options for more funding amid strikes ‘exhausted’

Scotland’s First Minister has said all options in making more funding available amid ongoing strikes have been “exhausted”. Nicola Sturgeon issued the statement as it emerged that industrial action in cleansing and education will go ahead next week after unions rejected the latest “unacceptable” offer from local authorities.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Europe#Scottish Government#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Bbc Radio Scotland
newschain

Local government alone cannot solve pay dispute, says Scottish Labour

Local government alone cannot solve pay disputes across Scotland, Scottish Labour has said. The party spoke out as it emerged that industrial action in cleansing and education will go ahead next week after unions rejected the latest offer from local authorities. Mark Griffin, the local government spokesperson for Scottish Labour,...
POLITICS
newschain

Former Yes Scotland strategy chief makes case for compromise on independence

Delivering a second vote on independence is “exactly what” the Scottish Government should be doing, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has insisted – despite a leading figure from the previous campaign suggesting the party should consider a compromise on the issue. Stephen Noon, who was chief strategist...
POLITICS
newschain

Clean-up operation begins in Edinburgh after bin strike ends

A major clean-up operation has begun in Edinburgh as waste and cleansing services resume after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers. The city’s waste workers walked out on August 18 in a dispute over pay, but returned to work on Tuesday in the Scottish capital where huge piles of rubbish have accumulated in many streets.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Gas Price
newschain

Brother’s alleged extortion video prompts response from Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has released a statement saying he has been the victim of “extortion attempts” after his brother recorded a video promising “great revelations” about the ex-Manchester United player. Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish on the weekend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert

The NHS has “never seen this level of demand”, one expert has said. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said that the health service is in a “terrible situation” where it is facing “more demand than we can deal with”. He said...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open

Serena Williams will play doubles with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card. The US Open is set to be the final tournament of Serena’s career, and she is giving herself two shots at success. The Williams sisters have a remarkable record...
TENNIS
newschain

Soldier died after being mistaken for target by short-sighted colleague

A soldier fatally injured during a training exercise in Wales is likely to have been mistaken for a firing target by a short-sighted colleague who was not wearing lenses at the time, a report has concluded. Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, died at the Castlemartin...
MILITARY
newschain

Iran closes border to Iraq and flights stop amid violent unrest

Iran closed its land borders to Iraq as flights to the country halted on Tuesday amid violence in Baghdad following an influential Shiite cleric’s announcement he would resign from politics. The death toll rose to 20 Iraqis on Tuesday after the unrest erupted the previous day, according to a...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy