Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

Merseyside Police said a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday night.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Liverpool (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.

Olivia’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They added: “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

The family had urged people to “do the right thing” and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

Flowers near to the scene (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

A message on a box of flowers left among tributes at the scene read: “So sorry for your loss of beautiful Olivia. Rest in peace, thinking of all family. Nee family.”

Olivia’s death came 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush (right), and Ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visit Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

On Friday morning, former Liverpool FC player Ian Rush and ex-Everton player Ian Snodin added floral wreaths to the other flowers, balloons and teddies left in Olivia’s memory at the police cordon.

On the flowers from Everton, a message read: “RIP Olivia. No words will lessen the pain or explain such a tragedy.

“Our city stands united.

“Forever in our thoughts.”

A card on the tribute from Liverpool said: “Rest in peace, Olivia, with deepest sympathy from all of us at Liverpool Football Club. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.”

