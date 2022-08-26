ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Fire Crews Battle Bethany House Fire

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in Bethany. The fire started in a home near Northwest 23rd Street and North Council Road. Everyone inside of the home made it out safely, but an elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation, according to firefighters on the scene.
Officials respond to crash involving OKC city bus

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a crash involving an Oklahoma City city bus. On Monday, officials responded to the scene of a crash on Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue where an OKC city bus was involved. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Common Current: OKC Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes

Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
Overnight shooting near Film Row leaves 1 injured

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach Saturday morning, Oklahoma City police said. The shooting happened at roughly 2:12 a.m. in the 900 block of West Sheridan, police said. A woman was shot while a group of people left a nearby club. The shooter was in a car and fled the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital.
GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer

The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant, unfortunately his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns Released From Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Deputy Mark Johns was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. Deputy Johns is recovering from a damaged femoral artery after he was shot while trying to shield Sgt. Bobby Swartz from the gunfire. Surgery was done on Tuesday to fix...
