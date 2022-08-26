Read full article on original website
Related
Fire Crews Battle Bethany House Fire
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in Bethany. The fire started in a home near Northwest 23rd Street and North Council Road. Everyone inside of the home made it out safely, but an elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation, according to firefighters on the scene.
KOCO
Officials respond to crash involving OKC city bus
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a crash involving an Oklahoma City city bus. On Monday, officials responded to the scene of a crash on Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue where an OKC city bus was involved. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
News On 6
Common Current: OKC Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes
Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
Police investigate shooting in downtown Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a woman was shot along Film Row in downtown Oklahoma City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
One dead in north OKC homeless camp, two booked for murder
Police are investigating the death of one person in a homeless camp on OKC's north side Saturday. Two are in custody. The post One dead in north OKC homeless camp, two booked for murder appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Two arrested after body found at homeless camp
Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a body was found in northwest Oklahoma City.
News On 6
OG&E: 2,000 Customers Across OKC Metro Without Electricity, Storms Affect Restoration Efforts
Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting approximately 2,000 of its Oklahoma City metro customers are without power. As of 8:15 p.m., storms caused more outages and impacted efforts to restore power. OG&E said its crews of more than 300 people are working to restore power. As of 6:42 p.m. Monday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Oklahoma City Silver Alert canceled
OKC police issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old missing man Sammy Fisher, who has dementia and is wheelchair-reliant.
Fire crews battle blaze at NW Oklahoma City hookah lounge, nearby daycare evacuated
Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are working to prevent a hookah lounge fire from spreading, and a nearby daycare center was evacuated.
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
KOCO
Overnight shooting near Film Row leaves 1 injured
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach Saturday morning, Oklahoma City police said. The shooting happened at roughly 2:12 a.m. in the 900 block of West Sheridan, police said. A woman was shot while a group of people left a nearby club. The shooter was in a car and fled the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OHP: I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. has reopened after rollover car accident
I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. closed around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning due to a rollover car accident.
blackchronicle.com
Armed robbery suspect shot and killed in shootout with Oklahoma authorities on Turner Turnpike
Turner Turnpike shut down amid emergency situation. - Advertisement - UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Oklahoma Highway Patrol provided a more comprehensive update on the active shooter situation that ended with an armed robbery suspect shot and killed by authorities Saturday afternoon. A Sedona, Ariz., agency notified OHP to be on the...
News On 6
GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer
The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant, unfortunately his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
Part of I-44 West in Oklahoma City closed after semi-truck overturns
A section of Interstate 44 West in Oklahoma City is closed after a semi-truck overturned Friday afternoon.
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns Released From Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Deputy Mark Johns was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. Deputy Johns is recovering from a damaged femoral artery after he was shot while trying to shield Sgt. Bobby Swartz from the gunfire. Surgery was done on Tuesday to fix...
At Least 1 Person Shot In Southwest OKC
Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
Oklahoma City Police investigating a homicide, no arrests or charges made yet
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City near Northwest and North Santa Fe.
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests 20-year-old man, 18-year-old woman in connection to murder at homeless camp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday after police said they murdered an individual at a homeless camp. This is the second murder involving the homeless population in Oklahoma City in the last two weeks. Police say there is no correlation between...
Comments / 0