OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach Saturday morning, Oklahoma City police said. The shooting happened at roughly 2:12 a.m. in the 900 block of West Sheridan, police said. A woman was shot while a group of people left a nearby club. The shooter was in a car and fled the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO