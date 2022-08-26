American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
A sad day in country music… On Sunday, August 28th, news broke that country artist Luke Bell had gone missing on August 20th in Tucson, Arizona. His fellow country artist, buddy, and caretaker Matt Kinman shared with Saving Country Music that after the two had left Bell’s hometown of Cody, Wyoming, he disappeared: “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off. He was in the back of the truck. I went […]
