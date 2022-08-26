The CDC is providing an update on a recent E. coli outbreak. Officials report 84 people have now been sickened, including six in Indiana. Of the 84 total cases, 38 have been admitted to hospitals. Health experts have not yet determined an official source of the outbreak, but have noted that most of those affected reported eating Wendy’s sandwiches containing romaine lettuce.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO