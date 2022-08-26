ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Daily Mail

Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead

A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
BEND, OR
The Independent

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips used in everyday electronics that the island manufactures.Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in the state. He is traveling with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce president and the head of the state's economic development agency.Ducey is to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, business leaders and university representatives in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. American states are competing to...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Trail Mix: Debates and taxes in the Minnesota governor's race

'Tis the season to debate campaign trail debates. What's happening: Minnesota Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen and the state GOP have spent recent weeks repeatedly dinging incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz for declining debates, including one proposed by MPR News at the Minnesota State Fair. Why it matters: Debates give...
MINNESOTA STATE

