What Is 'Compassionate' Conservatism?

With all of the negativity that's gone on over the last 19 months under the Biden administration, some conservatives are wondering if it's time to dust off 'compassionate' conservatism?

Does it sound familiar? It's been awhile, going all the way back to the late 90's, when George W. Bush first used it on the campaign trail.

"He wrapped himself in that" said longtime Republican strategist Bill Miller, "And it's associated with him, although the distinction between what it means and who it was associated with is subject to debate! But that's kind of where it is today."

And with all of the damage that has been done to our country since the start of 2021, there is definitely room for some compassion, especially with what has been allowed at our Southern border.

"Compassion is caring, and caring is doing it right" Miller told KTRH, "Disorder is not compassionate, and it leads to disarray and disillusionment, and none of those things are good, and they're not attached to compassion whatsoever."

Republicans, and voters, have a lengthy list, of major issues that have been brought on by the Biden regime. There can definitely be compassion after the midterms, but right now, it should be used for those who made the biggest mistake in our lifetime, in November of 2020.