West Chester, PA

wcupagoldenrams.com

Men’s Soccer Tops Holy Family in Non-League Clash, 5-1

PHILADELPHIA – West Chester University's men's soccer team slipped past non-league opponent Holy Family in a 5-1 victory for the first road game of the season on Saturday afternoon. After falling to Jefferson just days prior, the Golden Rams bounced back strong against the Tigers. Owen Slack (Collegeville, PA/Perkiomen...
WEST CHESTER, PA

