WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester women's volleyball team (4-0) returned to the court on Saturday afternoon and captured two more victories, registering a 3-0 win over Le Moyne before defeating Franklin Pierce by a 3-1 final to improve to 4-0 on the season. Game 1: WCU 3 Le Moyne...

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO