Read full article on original website
Related
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Slate’ Is Releasing in Sizes For the Entire Family
Adidas is introducing a new colorway of the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker this week. The German sportswear giant revealed on the Adidas Yeezy release calendar today that Kanye West’s beloved lifestyle runner will hit stores in a new “Slate” colorway before week’s end. The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate” features a beige-based Primeknit upper and is coupled with a contrasting black stripe on the lateral side with the signature “SPLY-350” branding on the midfoot. Unlike previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles, the “Slate” colorway does not include a pull tab on the heel. Rounding out the look are...
Bella Hadid Puts Trendy Twist On Canadian Tuxedo With Corset Denim Top, Baggy Denim Jeans & Sleek Sneakers With Boyfriend Marc Kalman for U.S. Open Championships
Bella Hadid took a street style approach to dressing while attending the women’s singles first round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. Hadid joined a host of A-list celebrities at the match, which is anticipated to be the last for Williams as she announced her impending retirement from tennis earlier in Vogue’s September issue. Hadid put her own trendy twist on a Canadian tuxedo for the occasion. The 25-year-old supermodel arrived alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman in a cropped white button-down shirt...
Gear Patrol
Away Vs. Peak Design, Head to Head: Which Brand Makes the Better Duffle Bag?
For frequent travelers, a suitcase is often the most practical choice. But, there are plenty of times when a duffle bag works better: medium-length getaways to see friends or family; road trips; and even out camping. Duffle bags are soft-sided, which means they don't offer much protection for delicate tchotchkes or consumable souvenirs (i.e. wine or spirits), but they offer ample space for clothes, which can be rolled or folded down for maximum efficiency.
Comments / 0