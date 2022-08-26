Read full article on original website
Gov. Holcomb signs an executive order to minimize disruption of fuel supply following fire
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-13, suspending certain regulations in order to minimize the disruption of adequate fuel supply to Hoosiers and motorists in surrounding states after an electrical fire at the BP Whiting refinery on August 24, which caused it to shut down production.
CreatINg places by the numbers
INDIANA – IHCDA’s have many initiatives that focus on the quality of place and building communities where Hoosiers want to live, work, and play. CreatINg Places is just one of these programs. CreatINg Places has projects all over Indiana, and many of them are in the smaller, rural...
MCCS testing students for Dyslexia
BLOOMINGTON – Attention parents of Kindergarten, first, and second-grade students:. Indiana law requires all schools to conduct universal screening of students in grades K – 2 for characteristics of dyslexia. Dyslexia is an unexpected difficulty in learning to read despite intelligence, motivation, and appropriate instruction. The universal screening...
Visit IndianaHousingNow.org to search for an apartment
INDIANA – Did you know you can find affordable housing by county using IndianaHousingNow.org?. There is a search bar where you can search rental properties by city, county, or ZIP code. Find the community where you want to browse listings, then click “Refine or Restart Your Search”.
Average gasoline prices falling in Indiana
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 79.3 cents...
ISP and FAA investigating a fatal plane crash in French Lick
FRENCH LICK – The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small...
Gov. Holcomb acps off Asia trip targeting EV Ecosystem growth in South Korea
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers returned to Indianapolis today, wrapping up three days in South Korea and concluding a week-long economic development trip to Asia. In Seoul, the delegation, joined by incoming Purdue University President Mung Chiang, sought to strengthen existing and future opportunities for investment in future-focused industries, including energy and electric vehicles.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after fleeing from a trooper and crashes
SEYMOUR – On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County. A motorcyclist from Franklin County, Indiana was seriously injured and was flown by a medical helicopter to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. The initial investigation by the...
Woman convicted of poisoning her husband’s food 3 times, strangling him with a tie
HAMILTON CO. – An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon’s boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
My Community, My Vision: Attention High School Students!
INDIANA – Are you a high school student who would love a FREE, original, highly sought-after t-shirt created by fashion designer Jake? Well, now is your chance. All you have to do is pull together a few of your friends, talk to your mayor or county foundation about your ideas on improving your community and apply to participate in IHCDA’s My Community, My Vision.
Indiana State Police detectives investigate overnight shooting in Mt. Vernon
POSEY CO. – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon in reference to a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located...
On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update
INDIANA – Stay alert for the new Artesian Avenue traffic signal at Southview Drive and Commercial Boulevard in Morgan County. Another new signal will be activated in the coming weeks at Ohio Street and Ruth Rusie Way. Watch a short video to learn more about the new Myra Lane...
Troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – The first crash occurred on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis. On Saturday, August 27, at approximately 7:15 p.m. 911 dispatchers received information about a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the left side of the road. When first responders arrived they found the motorcyclist unconscious and unresponsive, despite life-saving efforts 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Kokomo police investigating the death of a 5-month-old child
KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the death of an infant in Kokomo. Officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street around 6:40 p.m. Thursday to investigate an unconscious infant. Police arrived and saw adults performing CPR on the child. The baby was pronounced...
Join BNL Unified Flag Football team for their scrimmage on Tuesday, August 30th
BEDFORD – Join the Bedford North Lawrence Unified Flag Football team on Tuesday, August 30th at 6 p.m. for the BNL Unified Football Scrimmage. The event will be held at the Flag Football practice field at Bedford North Lawrence High School. Don’t forget your lawn chairs, pop-up tents, blankets,...
Purdue agriculture experts provide insights into global food and economic security crises
WEST LAFAYETTE — With the war in Ukraine entering its seventh month and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still being experienced, growing challenges threaten the world’s economic and food security. Purdue University College of Agriculture experts in the areas of food and economic security and energy share...
New Albany girls soccer tops BNL 12-1
NEW ALBANY – New Albany scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and 10 goals in the first half while rolling to a 12-1 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. The Stars (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) recorded...
North Daviess blows away BNL
ELNORA – An ill win, and North Daviess, blew away Bedford North Lawrence during boys high school tennis action on Monday afternoon. The Cougars adjusted to the weather conditions while posting a 5-0 victory. BNL managed only one game on the three singles courts and fell to 3-6. “It...
North kickers edge BNL 2-1
BEDFORD – Bloomington North squeezed out a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Bedford North Lawrence during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. The Cougars posted goals from Stefan Bartlett and Russell Bilohlavek, and clanged shots off the post five times, to conquer the Stars (1-1-1). Bartlett blasted home a...
