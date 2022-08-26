ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbiw.com

CreatINg places by the numbers

INDIANA – IHCDA’s have many initiatives that focus on the quality of place and building communities where Hoosiers want to live, work, and play. CreatINg Places is just one of these programs. CreatINg Places has projects all over Indiana, and many of them are in the smaller, rural...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

MCCS testing students for Dyslexia

BLOOMINGTON – Attention parents of Kindergarten, first, and second-grade students:. Indiana law requires all schools to conduct universal screening of students in grades K – 2 for characteristics of dyslexia. Dyslexia is an unexpected difficulty in learning to read despite intelligence, motivation, and appropriate instruction. The universal screening...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Visit IndianaHousingNow.org to search for an apartment

INDIANA – Did you know you can find affordable housing by county using IndianaHousingNow.org?. There is a search bar where you can search rental properties by city, county, or ZIP code. Find the community where you want to browse listings, then click “Refine or Restart Your Search”.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Average gasoline prices falling in Indiana

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 79.3 cents...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

ISP and FAA investigating a fatal plane crash in French Lick

FRENCH LICK – The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small...
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb acps off Asia trip targeting EV Ecosystem growth in South Korea

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers returned to Indianapolis today, wrapping up three days in South Korea and concluding a week-long economic development trip to Asia. In Seoul, the delegation, joined by incoming Purdue University President Mung Chiang, sought to strengthen existing and future opportunities for investment in future-focused industries, including energy and electric vehicles.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Motorcyclist seriously hurt after fleeing from a trooper and crashes

SEYMOUR – On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County. A motorcyclist from Franklin County, Indiana was seriously injured and was flown by a medical helicopter to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. The initial investigation by the...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

My Community, My Vision: Attention High School Students!

INDIANA – Are you a high school student who would love a FREE, original, highly sought-after t-shirt created by fashion designer Jake? Well, now is your chance. All you have to do is pull together a few of your friends, talk to your mayor or county foundation about your ideas on improving your community and apply to participate in IHCDA’s My Community, My Vision.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update

INDIANA – Stay alert for the new Artesian Avenue traffic signal at Southview Drive and Commercial Boulevard in Morgan County. Another new signal will be activated in the coming weeks at Ohio Street and Ruth Rusie Way. Watch a short video to learn more about the new Myra Lane...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS – The first crash occurred on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis. On Saturday, August 27, at approximately 7:15 p.m. 911 dispatchers received information about a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the left side of the road. When first responders arrived they found the motorcyclist unconscious and unresponsive, despite life-saving efforts 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Kokomo police investigating the death of a 5-month-old child

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the death of an infant in Kokomo. Officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street around 6:40 p.m. Thursday to investigate an unconscious infant. Police arrived and saw adults performing CPR on the child. The baby was pronounced...
KOKOMO, IN
wbiw.com

New Albany girls soccer tops BNL 12-1

NEW ALBANY – New Albany scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and 10 goals in the first half while rolling to a 12-1 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. The Stars (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) recorded...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

North Daviess blows away BNL

ELNORA – An ill win, and North Daviess, blew away Bedford North Lawrence during boys high school tennis action on Monday afternoon. The Cougars adjusted to the weather conditions while posting a 5-0 victory. BNL managed only one game on the three singles courts and fell to 3-6. “It...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

North kickers edge BNL 2-1

BEDFORD – Bloomington North squeezed out a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Bedford North Lawrence during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. The Cougars posted goals from Stefan Bartlett and Russell Bilohlavek, and clanged shots off the post five times, to conquer the Stars (1-1-1). Bartlett blasted home a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

