u.today

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here and It's Time to Get Richer

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Now Listed on This Crypto Exchange: Details

MARKETS
u.today

$3.6 Billion Worth of Ethereum Got Burned, Here's What Happens After Merge

MARKETS
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 28

MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 29

MARKETS
u.today

XRP Attracts More Funds Amid $27 Million Outflow from Crypto Market

CoinShares reports in its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report that XRP and Cardano (ADA) are the few cryptocurrencies that ended the week with positive flows. This is the second such week in a row for both assets. Positive flows in XRP and Cardano are extremely small but nevertheless...
STOCKS
u.today

JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

STOCKS
u.today

Aimedis Token AIMX Now Traded in BitMart

The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
BUSINESS
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 28

MARKETS
u.today

"Ethereum Heading Home," Says Benjamin Cowen; Here's What It Means

MARKETS
u.today

Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shows How You Could Profit from Ethereum's Plunge

MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum's PoW Energy Requirements Now Equivalent to Country of 19 Million

ENERGY INDUSTRY
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 28

MARKETS
u.today

Here's How Many Exchanges Are Ready for Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork

According to a recent update published by Cardano developer Input Output, Bitrue, NDAX.io, and LCX are the only Vasil-ready exchanges as of Aug. 29. Bitfinex, Hotbit, Upbit, Kraken, Binance are in the process of integrating the ambitious upgrade. However, the majority of trading platforms, including Coinbase, haven’t started preparing for...
MARKETS
u.today

People's Coin Philcoin (PHL) Unlocks New Opportunities in Bear Market

MARKETS
u.today

1 Billion ADA Now in Cardano's Treasury, Vasil Draws Even Closer: Details

MARKETS
u.today

Synthetix (SNX) Price Doesn't Follow Revenue Boom, Here's Why

Thomas Dunleavy, a senior cryptocurrency researcher in a Web3 analytical heavyweight Messari, shared an interesting analysis of performance demonstrated by Synthetix (SNX), one of the blue chip DeFi protocols. SNX price lagging behind Synthetix (SNX) trading activity. According to a thread shared by Mr. Dunleavy, the net revenue of the...
STOCKS

