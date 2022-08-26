ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Ashton-under-Lyne death: Man charged with murder and rape

A man has been charged with murder and rape after a woman was found dead in a flat. Lizzy McCann, aged 26, was discovered in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and another sexual...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men held over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder bailed

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been released on bail. Police said one of the men, aged 36, had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Olivia was fatally shot after a gunman chased a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-out

The families of three men murdered by Stephen Port have received payments from the Met Police over its "investigatory failings". Serial killer and rapist Port is serving a whole-life term for murdering four men in Barking, east London. The deaths were not regarded suspicious until weeks after the fourth murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rotherham: Arrest over boy, 13, missing for nearly four weeks

Police searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Rotherham have arrested a woman on suspicion of child abduction offences. Aaron was last seen at about 08:00 BST on 2 August in the Broom area. South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old woman known to Aaron had since been bailed while inquiries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ghana zoo: Lions maul man to death in Accra

The authorities in Ghana are investigating after a man was mauled to death by a lion after he climbed into a zoo enclosure in the capital, Accra. The man, described as middle-aged, died from his injuries after Sunday's attack, officials say. Wildlife authorities suspect he may have planned to steal...
ANIMALS
BBC

Police officer due in court on Sheffield rape charge

A police officer charged with two counts of rape is to appear in court. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire. South Yorkshire Police said the charges relate to a report that a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three off-duty Dutch commandos shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

Three Dutch commandos, who were in the US for training, have been shot and wounded outside a hotel in the city of Indianapolis while off duty. The incident occurred at around 03:30 on Saturday local time in the city's entertainment district. Indianapolis police say officers found the three men with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BBC

Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'

An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

American family killed in Highlands A9 crash named

Three people who died following a crash on the A9 near Newtonmore in the Highlands have been named by Police Scotland as visitors from the US. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother Jared Bastion, 45, and their mother Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were in a car that crashed with a lorry on 10 August.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man and woman charged after right-wing extremism probe

A man and a woman from Yorkshire have been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police have said. Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, were held after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE). Mr Reynolds, from Sheffield, faces 10 terror...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Do not protect Liverpool killers, urge police

Anyone who withholds the names of those behind three fatal shootings in Liverpool, including that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, is "protecting killers", Merseyside Police have said. Olivia was fatally shot on Monday after a gunman chased a man, neither of whom had links to her family, into her home. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'

The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man, 28, arrested after woman raped in Gloucester

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman. The victim met a man at Gloucester bus station, before they walked to the Horton Road area where she was raped in bushes near the Gulf petrol station between 20:00 BST and 20:40. She is now receiving specialist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chris Dawson: Husband in podcast-famous case guilty of murder

An Australian man who became the subject of a popular crime podcast has been found guilty of his wife's cold case murder. Chris Dawson's trial in a Sydney court followed decades of speculation about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Lynette. Her body has never been found and all the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stratford: Woman charged with murder and arson after man dies

A woman has been charged with murder and arson after the body of a man was discovered following a fire. Officers were called to a residential property on Gilbert Street in Stratford, east London, at 10:03 BST on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. There had been a fire and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

