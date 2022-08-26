Read full article on original website
The unusual origins of the Hagstrom Fantomen guitar
A decade after their debut, Ghost is still a band veiled in mystery. It serves their mythical narrative, then, that the band would use unique instruments on stage. Today the Nameless Ghoul guitarists play Hagstrom Fantomens, designed by Hagstrom general manager Craig Smith in collaboration with current and former members of the band.
Muse’s Matt Bellamy is working on a new fuzz pedal with Manson Guitar Works
It has been revealed that Muse frontman, and Manson Guitar Works signature artist Matt Bellamy will be releasing a new pedal with the guitar manufacturer. In an interview with Total Guitar, Bellamy announced that he was working on a new fuzz with Manson, the guitar brand of which he’s a majority shareholder.
Watch: 16-year-old fan plays guitar with Fontaines D.C. at Reading Festival
Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. invited a teenage fan to join them onstage at Reading Festival over the weekend to play guitar on their track, Boys In The Better Land. 16-year-old Dexter Dobel, who has a band of his own called Alloys, reflected on the moment in a post on Instagram where he wrote, “So I played on Reading main stage with one of my all time favourite bands… crazy. After holding up a sign asking to play guitar on ‘Boys In The Better Land’ with Fontaines D.C., the guitarist @carly_rings spotted me and I was helped over the barrier by security. They checked that I could play backstage before getting me up to play where I met the band onstage. From there it was all such a blur but you can see just how happy I was in the moment and because of that I oddly didn’t feel that nervous.”
Utopia Buys Participant Documentary ‘Unseen Skies’ on Evolution of Corporate Surveillance (EXCLUSIVE)
“Teenagers always need music for solace and inspiration, Joy Division fills that role” Peter Hook on the enduring power of Love Will Tear Us Apart
Peter Hook is sound checking in the lauded Barrowlands Ballroom standing where legend has it, one of the venue’s proverbial stars fell from the roof while David Bowie was rehearsing for a show during his Earthling tour. The singer popped it in his pocket and arranged for it to be attached to his bathroom ceiling in New York. Today Peter Hook is hunched over his Shergold Marathon bass, festooned with stickers next to an Ampeg SVT-15E graffitied with the words ‘Salford Rules’. Later, he’ll make an appearance at a nearby guitar shop before popping backstage for our chat.
Zakk Wylde to use Dimebag Darrell’s gear at Pantera reunion shows
Guitarist Zakk Wylde is set to use some of the late Dimebag Darrell’s guitar gear during Pantera’s upcoming reunion concerts. The news was shared by Grady Champion, Dimebag Darrell’s guitar tech, who will form part of the touring crew, in a post he shared to Instagram. The...
Krist Novoselic recalls shopping for record deals for Nirvana with Kurt Cobain: “No one was really impressed with us”
Kirst Novoselic has revealed what it was like to shop for a record deal with Kurt Cobain, in the days before Nirvana signed with Geffen Records in 1991. Novoselic was speaking in a new interview with Rick Beato, where he, Kim Thayil and Jack and producer Jack Endino spoke of grunge days past.
Krist Novoselic says Kurt Cobain “cleaned toilets” to earn money to make Bleach
Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has opened up on the early days and financial struggles of the band in a new interview alongside Kim Thayil of Soundgarden and esteemed producer Jack Endino. The three grunge figureheads spoke to Rick Beato in a video interview, which looked back at the joys of...
“Rick Rubin was way more a hindrance than a help” Josh Klinghoffer on RHCP recording sessions
Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is not a fan of producer Rick Rubin, whom he describes as “way more a hindrance than a help” to the band’s studio sessions. Speaking with Vinyl Writer Music in a new interview, Klinghoffer reflects on his decade-long stint...
