Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. invited a teenage fan to join them onstage at Reading Festival over the weekend to play guitar on their track, Boys In The Better Land. 16-year-old Dexter Dobel, who has a band of his own called Alloys, reflected on the moment in a post on Instagram where he wrote, “So I played on Reading main stage with one of my all time favourite bands… crazy. After holding up a sign asking to play guitar on ‘Boys In The Better Land’ with Fontaines D.C., the guitarist @carly_rings spotted me and I was helped over the barrier by security. They checked that I could play backstage before getting me up to play where I met the band onstage. From there it was all such a blur but you can see just how happy I was in the moment and because of that I oddly didn’t feel that nervous.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO