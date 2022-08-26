Read full article on original website
Colorado’s real-time call reporting program reveals thousands of DUI calls
(Samuele Errico Piccarini / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) For nearly a quarter century, Colorado motorists and road users have been able to dial *CSP (*277) to report suspected impaired drivers in real-time.
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s rate of drug overdose deaths nearly doubles in 4-year period, fueled by fentanyl and meth
About once a month, another of Nicole Richardson‘s friends dies. Richardson, 23, grew up in Denver and started using drugs when she was 17 years old, eventually transitioning to heroin and then fentanyl. She found sobriety two years ago, but since then, at least 15 friends and acquaintances have died from drugs.
Daily Record
State Patrol: 13-year-old Longmont girl caused crash at 287 and Lookout
Investigators say a 13-year-old girl driving her parents’ SUV caused a four-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Friday morning that included a school bus. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the 13-year-old, from Longmont, was driving her parents 2009 Chevrolet Suburban by herself north on U.S. 287 when she failed to stop at the intersection with Lookout Road, rear-ending a Kia Optima.
Victim claims two men burst into his Wheat Ridge home, shot him in the leg
Wheat Ridge police officers are investigating after a victim reported that two men burst into his home and shot him in the leg Monday evening.
Glendale officers who shot, killed man settle lawsuit for undisclosed amount
The family of a 36-year old man shot and killed by Glendale Police has settled its lawsuit with the two officers involved.
Family members identify victim in Sunnyside shooting
Standing at the makeshift memorial on the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in Denver, Shalimar Jimenez said that her brother, 41-year-old Tomas Jimenez, is the person who was shot and killed there over the weekend.
Aurora brothers sentenced for drug trafficking
Two brothers from Aurora were sentenced to several years in prison for their involvement in distributing illegal drugs.
Man arrested, accused of stealing more than $20K worth of golf club bags at DIA
A man accused of stealing more than half-a-dozen golf bags at Denver International Airport over the summer is behind bars and facing charges, according to Denver police.
Man dead in quadruple shooting involving two juveniles in northwest Denver
Four people, including two juveniles, were shot in northwest Denver early Sunday morning. One man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Denver police looking for suspect in Friday's fatal shooting
Denver police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a homicide investigation after two people were shot, one of them fatally, near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard last Friday night.
At least 10 victims in 5 separate weekend shootings in Denver, Aurora
Police are investigating after at least 10 people were shot in five separate incidents in Denver and Aurora over the weekend.
Charges will not be filed in DIA train brawl
The Denver Police Department said none of the people involved in a chaotic fight on a Denver International Airport train will be charged in the case.
2 former Denver teachers withdraw guilty pleas after judge rejects deal in espionage case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis,...
Allegations against former Arapahoe Co. caseworker spark state evaluation
The Colorado Department of Human Services is looking into potential fraud and child safety concerns following allegations made against former Arapahoe County DHS employee Robin Niceta.
Denver woman says thieves 'washed' her check, nearly stole $5,000
A woman from Denver's Wash Park neighborhood has a warning for others after she says thieves almost drained $5,000 from her bank account.
Denverites are losing hundreds of guns a year to criminals
The Denver Police Department has received reports of 935 firearms stolen from homes and vehicles in the past 18 months from Jan. 1, 2021, through July 2022. They range widely in make, model and caliber.
Killing of Greeley woman a heartbreak in the community
Family gathered with friends and supporters Saturday at the store where a 22-year-old woman was working as she was abducted and killed Friday evening. The family has identified Angelica Vega of Greeley as the victim in the attack. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, accusing him of killing Vega."We are devastated," wrote Candi Luis Gonzales, an aunt to Vega. "Our families are broken and we are lost for words we don't understand why this happened to her. We are filled with so much pain that can never be fixed we are filled with so much anger towards the monster who...
Dozens of videos unreleased in LoDo police shooting
FOX31 has learned there are dozens more videos in the Lower Downtown police shooting where police shot a man and hurt six bystanders in the process.
Man arrested after Greeley store employee found dead
Police in Greeley arrested a 24-year-old man Friday after a missing store employee, a 22-year-old woman, was found dead in the back of a vehicle.
1 dead, several injured in multiple Denver shootings
One man is dead and four adults and two minors were injured in three separate shootings in Denver Saturday night into Sunday morning.
