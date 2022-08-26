ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Daily Record

State Patrol: 13-year-old Longmont girl caused crash at 287 and Lookout

Investigators say a 13-year-old girl driving her parents’ SUV caused a four-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Friday morning that included a school bus. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the 13-year-old, from Longmont, was driving her parents 2009 Chevrolet Suburban by herself north on U.S. 287 when she failed to stop at the intersection with Lookout Road, rear-ending a Kia Optima.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
