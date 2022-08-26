ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Energy prices: Swapping oven for microwave could cut hundreds of pounds off bills

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZOQY_0hW7WnEz00

Households who primarily cook with an oven could save up to £604 a year by using more energy-efficient cooking methods , a study has found.

Researchers calculated the energy consumption of 83 appliances and compared the running costs with the cheapest alternative.

They found that the most energy-intensive cooking appliance is an electric oven, which typically costs 87p per day to run or £316 a year.

However, a microwave costs just 8p per day - representing a potential saving of £287 per year. An air fryer would cost just £52 a year, a saving of £264.

The research by energy supplier Utilita also looked at how cooking methods can slash power consumption by up to 90 per cent and save an additional £317 a year.

Batch cooking can bank £158 a year, using the correct sized pan with a lid saves £72, simmering rather than boiling £68 and not overfilling the kettle £19.

Utilita has teamed up with supermarket chain Iceland to rollout the ‘Shop Smart, Cook Savvy’ campaign in-stores and online in September to help identify the most economical ways of cooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLAro_0hW7WnEz00

The collaboration presents the cost to cook for each of the main types of cooking appliance, based on the average amount of time they are used for each day.

Archie Lasseter, Utilita’s sustainability lead, said: “The rising cost of energy is going to create seismic shifts in consumer behaviour associated with energy consumption through a new awareness of the cost to consume.

“The impact will be far greater than any of the Government’s green initiatives ever could have achieved.

“Although cooking is said to account for four per cent of the average energy bill, the savings speak for themselves.

“It’s vital that consumers are given the facts they need in order to use less energy in the interest of the pocket and the planet.”

As part of the in-depth report Utilita polled 2,000 households and found they spend approximately 43 minutes cooking each day.

Of these, 42 per cent use the oven by default for most of their cooking needs but 52 per cent don’t know which of their cooking appliances cost more to run.

The researchers then looked at typical energy consumption for a range of cooking appliances and calculated how much energy they would consume in a typical day’s usage.

They then looked at previous academic studies into the impact of different cooking methods on energy consumption.

For example, a study published in the Journal of Consumer Studies and Home Economics found that simmering at 90 degrees rather boiling at over 100 can reduce consumption by between 69 and 95 per cent.

Based on typical modern-day usage, this could save households £68 a year.

In total, the research studied 83 appliances and 24 sources including academic research, legislation, and data collected from popular shopping websites.

As part of the joint campaign, both Utilita and Iceland have committed to 11 pledges, including an overhaul of Iceland’s own-product packaging to reflect more energy efficient cooking appliances and methods, and a national ‘Cooking High 5’ consumer awareness tour.

Richard Walker, Iceland’s managing director, said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to be the biggest national issue facing consumers.

“As a private, family-run business, we’re constantly looking at both short, and long-term initiatives that can offer any support.

“Our ‘Shop Smart, Cook Savvy’ collaboration with Utilita is so important, as it shines a light on the relationship between what we buy and how much energy we use cooking it, helping to empower our customers and provide them with access to information that can help stretch their budgets further.”

HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO RUN DIFFERENT COOKING APPLIANCES:

Electric cooker

  • Cost per day to run: 87p
  • Cost per week to run: £6.09
  • Cost per month to run: £26.38
  • Cost per year to run: £316.54
  • COe emissions(equivalent miles driven in average car): 609

Dual cooker (part electric, part gas)

  • Cost per day to run: 72p
  • Cost per week to run: £5.08
  • Cost per month to run: £22
  • Cost per year to run: £264.03
  • COe emissions: 609

Gas cooker

  • Cost per day to run: 33p
  • Cost per week to run: £2.32
  • Cost per month to run: £10.17
  • Cost per year to run: £120.83
  • CO e emissions: 611

Slow cooker

  • Cost per day to run: 16p
  • Cost per week to run: £2.32
  • Cost per month to run: £10.07
  • Cost per year to run: £120.83
  • COe emissions: 611

Air fryer

  • Cost per day to run: 14p
  • Cost per week to run: £1.01
  • Cost per month to run: £4.40
  • Cost per year to run: £52.74
  • COe emissions: 102

Microwave

  • Cost per day to run: 8p
  • Cost per week to run: 58p
  • Cost per month to run: £2.50
  • Cost per year to run: £30.02
  • COe emissions: 58

*Daily, weekly and monthly cost may not add up to the annual cost due to rounding.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behaviour#Home Appliances#Oven#Microwave#Electric Cooker#Business Industry#Linus Business
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

No need to cut energy use and no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 tells public

People should carry on using as much energy as they want because there is no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 says – dismissing expert warnings.Former government advisers have urged the government to copy the EU by levelling with the public about the need to reduce demand to avert a supply shortage, as well as to cut their rocketing bills.But Boris Johnson’s spokesperson insisted there is no need for the UK to act because, unlike most EU countries, it is not dependent on Russian gas imports.“Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has warned that people will die this winter as the October energy price cap is set to soar 80 per cent. The energy price cap will increase from the current £1,971 to £3,549 from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.Reacting to the announcement this morning, Mr Lewis said the most vulnerable will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills.“I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true,” Mr Lewis wrote.“Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

How vacuuming your fridge could cut your energy bills

An expert has revealed how vacuuming your fridge could help save money on your energy bills – as it can cut its energy consumption by up to 25 per cent.Sharing her top tips on how to cut down on the electricity appliances use, Emily Seymour, energy editor at the consumer magazine Which?, said there are some “easy things you can do” to reduce energy consumption in your home.Speaking on 5Live, she said: “At Which? we have been spending the last couple of months really focusing on what should the government be doing and what should energy companies be doing.“Which...
HOME & GARDEN
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy