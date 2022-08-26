ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Motley Fool

Lowe's Will Pay $55 Million in Bonuses to Hourly Workers to Fight Inflation

Some Lowe's workers have a bonus coming their way. Inflation can make it harder for Americans to afford everyday costs. Lowe's has committed to paying its hourly workers bonuses to help fight inflation. Bonuses and other financial incentives can help workers better manage rising costs. Inflation is impacting bank account...
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
CNBC

It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise

The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
The Independent

How to get the £300 cost of living payment for pensioners

The British government announced earlier this year that pensioner households will receive an additional £300 cost of living payment this winter as part of a package of measures intended to help them tackle soaring energy bills.The policy was announced by former chancellor turned Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak along with others including a move to knock £400 off household utility bills, a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.Mr Sunak has promised further handouts should he be...
BBC

Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'

Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
Money

Men's Minimum Paycheck Expectations Are $24,000 Higher Than Women's

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. There’s a growing difference between the minimum salary a man will accept for a job and...
