Former T-Mobile store owner netted $25 million from 5-year scheme which included tricking employees into resetting passwords
Argishti Khudaverdyan reportedly used the money he made to buy properties in California, a $32,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a Land Rover.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Motley Fool
Lowe's Will Pay $55 Million in Bonuses to Hourly Workers to Fight Inflation
Some Lowe's workers have a bonus coming their way. Inflation can make it harder for Americans to afford everyday costs. Lowe's has committed to paying its hourly workers bonuses to help fight inflation. Bonuses and other financial incentives can help workers better manage rising costs. Inflation is impacting bank account...
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Bank of America Sends Customer's Rent Check to Wrong Landlord 6 Months after Auto-Pay Cancellation
Many customers rely on banking systems to do things like process payroll checks, send bills to vendors on time, and ensure ATM funds are available for emergencies or last-minute purchases.
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
CNBC
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month
Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.・
deseret.com
They bought at the height of the housing frenzy. Now they’re ‘house rich, cash poor’
A majority of new American homeowners say they’re “house rich and cash poor,” according to a new U.S. News & World Report survey. The survey, conducted by the third-party survey platform Pollfish, asked 2,000 new homeowners in the U.S., who purchased their first home between 2021 and 2022, how they currently feel about their financial situation.
Social Security payments: First half of monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days.
How to get the £300 cost of living payment for pensioners
The British government announced earlier this year that pensioner households will receive an additional £300 cost of living payment this winter as part of a package of measures intended to help them tackle soaring energy bills.The policy was announced by former chancellor turned Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak along with others including a move to knock £400 off household utility bills, a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.Mr Sunak has promised further handouts should he be...
Want the biggest pay rise? Then become a 'boomerang' worker and go back to your old employer
New research claims that workers can increase their salaries by as much as 28% if they take a job with a former employer.
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
BBC
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
ProPublica
A Tax Credit Was Meant to Help Marginalized Workers Get Permanent Jobs. Instead It’s Subsidizing Temp Work.
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Funded in part by the Abrams Nieman Fellowship for Local Investigative Journalism at Harvard University. DeMond Bush was living in his friend’s basement in Louisville, Kentucky, in...
Men's Minimum Paycheck Expectations Are $24,000 Higher Than Women's
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. There’s a growing difference between the minimum salary a man will accept for a job and...
SNAP Schedule: When August 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to...
