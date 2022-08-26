Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
Exclusive: Ilies Larbi’s Crypto Exchange Ouinex Seeks €1M in Pre-ICO Round
Ouinex, the cryptocurrency exchange launched by FX industry veteran Ilies Larbi, informed Finance Magnates that it is aiming to secure €1 million in its pre-initial coin officer (pre-ICO) funding round . There will be two subsequent ICO rounds expected for Q1 2023 launch. With that, the company will seek...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Investment Products Volume Hits 'Lowest since October 2020'
Volumes in digital asset investment products remained very low and generated US$901 million last week, which is the lowest since October 2020. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows reports from CoinShares, as shared with Finance Magnates. According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows...
financemagnates.com
ETH Network Profitability Dips Sharply
The second-most valuable digital currency, Ethereum (ETH) has witnessed a sharp decline in profitability across its network after the crypto asset lost almost 30% of its value within the past two weeks. According to Glassnode, an on-chain analytics platform, the total number of ETH addresses in profit touched 47.5 million on Tuesday, which is the lowest level in one month.
financemagnates.com
MAS MD Confirms Singapore’s Plan to Curb Retail Crypto Leverage
The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Managing Director, Ravi Menon, confirmed in a speech on Monday that the regulator is considering bringing customer suitability tests for crypto trading and banning the use of leverage and credit facilities for retail traders. “But banning retail access to cryptocurrencies is not likely to...
financemagnates.com
Virtuzone Forms Strategic Partnership with Binance
One of the leading providers of corporate and business formation services in UAE, Virtuzone confirmed today that it has developed a strategic partnership with the crypto giant, Binance. Virtuzone is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for businesses set up through Binance Pay. UAE is one of the biggest crypto markets in...
Conn's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates Pressured By Economic Uncertainties
Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 17.1% year-on-year to $346.6 million, missing the consensus of $370.23 million. Same-store sales decreased 22.0% versus last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.04 missed the consensus of $0.09. eCommerce sales rose 11.5% Y/Y to $19.3 million. Retail segment revenues decreased...
Elon Musk says world needs more oil and gas for one key reason
The world needs more oil and gas to deal with the energy shortages it is currently facing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at an energy conference in Norway on Monday, Bloomberg reported. The comment might seem strange coming from a person who sells electric vehicles, battery packs, and solar roofing...
Best Buy beats sales estimates as discounts spur demand
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday as steep discounts helped soften the blow to electronics demand from rampant inflation.
HSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change - memo
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has hired Justin Wu as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific to lead the development and implementation of the bank's sustainability strategy in the region, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed.
Business Insider
Startups that rode the SPAC wave are turning to a new tactic for funding lifelines. Here's what you want to know.
Unprofitable glass manufacturer View Inc. and electric-truck company Nikola are among the latest to tap into esoteric areas of the capital markets for cash lifelines.
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
