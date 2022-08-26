ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

Crypto Investment Products Volume Hits 'Lowest since October 2020'

Volumes in digital asset investment products remained very low and generated US$901 million last week, which is the lowest since October 2020. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows reports from CoinShares, as shared with Finance Magnates. According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

ETH Network Profitability Dips Sharply

The second-most valuable digital currency, Ethereum (ETH) has witnessed a sharp decline in profitability across its network after the crypto asset lost almost 30% of its value within the past two weeks. According to Glassnode, an on-chain analytics platform, the total number of ETH addresses in profit touched 47.5 million on Tuesday, which is the lowest level in one month.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

MAS MD Confirms Singapore’s Plan to Curb Retail Crypto Leverage

The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Managing Director, Ravi Menon, confirmed in a speech on Monday that the regulator is considering bringing customer suitability tests for crypto trading and banning the use of leverage and credit facilities for retail traders. “But banning retail access to cryptocurrencies is not likely to...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action Trading#Forex Trading#Limit Price#Brokers#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
financemagnates.com

Virtuzone Forms Strategic Partnership with Binance

One of the leading providers of corporate and business formation services in UAE, Virtuzone confirmed today that it has developed a strategic partnership with the crypto giant, Binance. Virtuzone is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for businesses set up through Binance Pay. UAE is one of the biggest crypto markets in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Conn's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates Pressured By Economic Uncertainties

Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 17.1% year-on-year to $346.6 million, missing the consensus of $370.23 million. Same-store sales decreased 22.0% versus last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.04 missed the consensus of $0.09. eCommerce sales rose 11.5% Y/Y to $19.3 million. Retail segment revenues decreased...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Interesting Engineering

China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy