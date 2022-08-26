Read full article on original website
Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead
A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
Pregnant inmate who lost baby after jail staff allegedly stopped at Starbucks en route to hospital reaches $480K settlement
A pregnant inmate who claimed her baby died after staffers at a California jail stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement. The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the proposed settlement Tuesday for the delayed transportation of Sandra Quinones...
Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes...
Trail Mix: Debates and taxes in the Minnesota governor's race
'Tis the season to debate campaign trail debates. What's happening: Minnesota Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen and the state GOP have spent recent weeks repeatedly dinging incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz for declining debates, including one proposed by MPR News at the Minnesota State Fair. Why it matters: Debates give...
Corning to build new Arizona optical cable factory ahead of U.S. broadband push
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Corning Inc (GLW.N) announced plans on Tuesday to build a new optical cable manufacturing plant in Arizona as the U.S. government moves to award $42 billion to expand broadband to millions of unserved Americans.
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips used in everyday electronics that the island manufactures. Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant...
