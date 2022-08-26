ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Iowa schools adding emergency radios for active shooter alerts

DES MOINES, IOWA — Back in June, the governor and other state agencies announced a $100 million dollar investment for school safety. The largest chunk of that money, $75 million, is being distributed by giving every school building in the state $50,000. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is in charge of giving out the money and conducting the vulnerability assessments, which are starting soon.
IOWA STATE
Rent-it-Forward to help with affordable housing

The pandemic has affected housing markets here in the QCA and beyond, and the Rent-it-Forward event will work as a collaboration between landlords and housing providers to address the gap in affordable housing in the Quad Cities. Kelle Larned from the Salvation Army visited Local 4 to talk about Rent-it-Forward and how they hope to help our community.
ADVOCACY
‘Love Boat’ co-star to direct next Timber Lake show

Thirty-five years after TV’s “The Love Boat” left the air, Timber Lake Playhouse will welcome one of its stars to direct the fall opening show, “Hank Williams: Lost Highway.”. Ted Lange, 74, who played bartender Isaac on the 1977-87 hit series, is directing at the Mount...
MOUNT CARROLL, IL

