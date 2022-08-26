Read full article on original website
Iowa schools adding emergency radios for active shooter alerts
DES MOINES, IOWA — Back in June, the governor and other state agencies announced a $100 million dollar investment for school safety. The largest chunk of that money, $75 million, is being distributed by giving every school building in the state $50,000. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is in charge of giving out the money and conducting the vulnerability assessments, which are starting soon.
Rent-it-Forward to help with affordable housing
The pandemic has affected housing markets here in the QCA and beyond, and the Rent-it-Forward event will work as a collaboration between landlords and housing providers to address the gap in affordable housing in the Quad Cities. Kelle Larned from the Salvation Army visited Local 4 to talk about Rent-it-Forward and how they hope to help our community.
Most Iowa lawmakers support hands-free cell phones while driving but won’t pass bill
Iowa struggles to pass a law to require hands-free driving when it comes to cell phones. We cover that and other issues with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil, who address legislation about hands-free driving. “What will it take? Political pressure,” Kaufmann said. “All...
‘Love Boat’ co-star to direct next Timber Lake show
Thirty-five years after TV’s “The Love Boat” left the air, Timber Lake Playhouse will welcome one of its stars to direct the fall opening show, “Hank Williams: Lost Highway.”. Ted Lange, 74, who played bartender Isaac on the 1977-87 hit series, is directing at the Mount...
