The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins hit Prime Video series in ‘mystery’ role

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to join The Boys in an unknown role.

The Grey’s Anatomy star will be a recurring guest star on the hit Prime Video superhero series, which recently released its third season.

Morgan previously starred in Supernatural , which was created by Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys .

He is not the only actor to have featured in both projects – fellow Supernatural cast-members Jensen Ackles and Jim Beaver have also made appearances in The Boys .

Back when the first season of The Boys was released, Morgan voiced his support for the series on Twitter.

“LOVE @TheBoysTV CANT WAIT FOR SEASON 2!!! @antonystarr @KarlUrban I’ll go play with that gang anytime. @therealKripke knows,” he wrote.

Kripke then responded: “Thanks @JDMorgan for spreading #TheBoys gospel! I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. I’ll write it, and if you’re avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother. #SPNReunion.”

“In a heartbeat!” Morgan shot back.

Season four of The Boys will also see actors including Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward join the cast.

Production on the new season has already begun.

Season three of The Boys culiminated in a shocking twist that left fans of the show reeling .

It is available to stream now on Prime Video.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Beaver
Person
Valorie Curry
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Susan Heyward
Person
Eric Kripke
The Independent

The Independent

