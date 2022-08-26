ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel poverty charity chief says increase in energy cap will lead to ‘ill health’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The head of National Energy Action has warned the increase in the energy cap will lead to “ill health” as households struggle to stay warm during winter.

It was announced on Friday morning (26 August) that the energy price cap in the UK has been fixed at £3,549 per year, up from £1,971.

“We’ll have one million more homes that will not be heated this winter. It’s a pretty simple equation. That leads to more ill health, it leads to more death,” chief executive Adam Scorer said.

The Independent

