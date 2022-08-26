Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Prep notebook: Southfield A&T puts on offensive show in two-day, OT win over Cass Tech
Southfield A&T’s football team put on a show in a crazy game that lasted over multiple days and ended with the Warriors claiming a colossal “program win” in an 56-54 overtime upset of Detroit Cass Tech in Week 1. Warriors junior quarterback Isaiah Marshall was a one-man...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: West Bloomfield still No. 1 after Week 1; A&T up to No. 4
The top 10 football teams in Oakland County after Week 1 of the 2022 regular season:. 1 West Bloomfield (1-0) — Expect junior linebacker Montele Johnson to have a huge season in the middle for the Lake Show this season. 2 Rochester Adams (1-0) — Shout out to senior...
The Oakland Press
Brandon Blackhawks fall to Fenton in rainy Flint Metro League soccer opener
FENTON — The Fenton Tigers edged out the Brandon Blackhawks 3-2 on a rainy Monday night in the Flint Metro League opener for both teams. Will Dickens broke a 2-2 tie with 9:43 to play when his long shot skipped on the wet grass and snuck past the goalkeeper for what proved to be the winning goal.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Ortonville Brandon at Fenton boys soccer
Ortonville Brandon visited rainy Fenton on Monday afternoon for a Flint Metro League boys soccer contest. The game went back and forth, before the Tigers got the game-winner from Will Dickens with 9:46 to play, resulting in a 3-2 win.
The Oakland Press
Nearly 400K still without power after storms, and Oakland County communities asked to boil water
A fast-moving storm early Monday evening has left hundreds of thousands in the dark and another batch of communities contending with a boil water alert. In all, nearly 400,000 power outages have been reported in Michigan after storms brought wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph. On Tuesday, many students got...
The Oakland Press
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
The Oakland Press
Rutherford’s show their appreciation to their hometown
Melanie and Moriah-Taylor Rutherford credit Pontiac for making them who they are and both accomplished goals this year that would make the community proud. Melanie, a Grammy-winning singer and single mother, was sworn in as Pontiac’s 1st District City Council representative in January. Moriah graduated with a degree in Political Science from Howard University in May.
The Oakland Press
Mobile home park residents feel powerless against ‘predatory’ investor groups
That’s what residents of a mobile home park in Clarkston say about their current living situation. Megan Green and her family moved into Independence Woods in January 2010 and paid around $300 a month for a space for the mobile home they purchased. Two years later, Utah-based Kingsley Management...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Aug. 28 and beyond
• P’s & Q’s Bakery and Cafe Customer Appreciation Block Party and community event to spotlight small businesses and provide information to parents about the school district, is noon-5 p.m. Sept. 3, at 526 N. Telegraph Road at Oakland Pointe Plaza, Pontiac. The event includes free food and games for children, and live entertainment by local artists. For information, find P’s & Q’s Bakery on Facebook.
The Oakland Press
Canoe rentals take a hit after Huron River chemical spill
On the weekends in the summer, all 150 canoes and kayaks at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford Township are usually reserved. But for almost the past month, those interested in paddling the Huron River could take their pick. Since the state issued a do-not-contact advisory Aug. 2 for a portion...
The Oakland Press
DNR looking for feedback
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for input on proposed changes to the state’s endangered and threatened species list. A public hearing to introduce the proposed changes will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Forum of the Michigan Library and Historical Center, located at 702 W. Kalamazoo St. in downtown Lansing.
The Oakland Press
Police: Woman who crashed car killing own child had blood alcohol content over 3 times legal limit
An Inkster woman accused in a wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills will be released on personal bond once she can be fitted with an alcohol monitoring tether, a magistrate decided. Shelby Symone Ellis, 29, was arraigned Monday before 47th District Magistrate...
The Oakland Press
Total cost of road repairs after Roadkill Nights to be determined
Roadkill Nights races are done for 2022, as is the Woodward Dream Cruise. While the Dream Cruise traffic is heavy at times the parade of cars doesn’t create the same damage to pavement as street racing, which can wear off road striping and damage the pavement and curbs. Woodward...
The Oakland Press
Guitar group brings the joy of music to OPC members
If music is indeed the soundtrack of your life, then a group of Older Persons’ Commission members have found plenty to sing about. The group of mostly guitar players gather twice a week to flip through the soundtrack of their life, playing music from not only their generation but from eras before and after. And while the songs are sweet music to their ears, it’s the smiles on their faces and the joy the music produces that makes this group so special.
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children
A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
