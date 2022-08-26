ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

Brandon Blackhawks fall to Fenton in rainy Flint Metro League soccer opener

FENTON — The Fenton Tigers edged out the Brandon Blackhawks 3-2 on a rainy Monday night in the Flint Metro League opener for both teams. Will Dickens broke a 2-2 tie with 9:43 to play when his long shot skipped on the wet grass and snuck past the goalkeeper for what proved to be the winning goal.
FENTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from Ortonville Brandon at Fenton boys soccer

Ortonville Brandon visited rainy Fenton on Monday afternoon for a Flint Metro League boys soccer contest. The game went back and forth, before the Tigers got the game-winner from Will Dickens with 9:46 to play, resulting in a 3-2 win.
FENTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Teen drowns in Milford Township lake

An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Rutherford’s show their appreciation to their hometown

Melanie and Moriah-Taylor Rutherford credit Pontiac for making them who they are and both accomplished goals this year that would make the community proud. Melanie, a Grammy-winning singer and single mother, was sworn in as Pontiac’s 1st District City Council representative in January. Moriah graduated with a degree in Political Science from Howard University in May.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Aug. 28 and beyond

• P’s & Q’s Bakery and Cafe Customer Appreciation Block Party and community event to spotlight small businesses and provide information to parents about the school district, is noon-5 p.m. Sept. 3, at 526 N. Telegraph Road at Oakland Pointe Plaza, Pontiac. The event includes free food and games for children, and live entertainment by local artists. For information, find P’s & Q’s Bakery on Facebook.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Canoe rentals take a hit after Huron River chemical spill

On the weekends in the summer, all 150 canoes and kayaks at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford Township are usually reserved. But for almost the past month, those interested in paddling the Huron River could take their pick. Since the state issued a do-not-contact advisory Aug. 2 for a portion...
MILFORD, MI
The Oakland Press

DNR looking for feedback

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for input on proposed changes to the state’s endangered and threatened species list. A public hearing to introduce the proposed changes will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Forum of the Michigan Library and Historical Center, located at 702 W. Kalamazoo St. in downtown Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Total cost of road repairs after Roadkill Nights to be determined

Roadkill Nights races are done for 2022, as is the Woodward Dream Cruise. While the Dream Cruise traffic is heavy at times the parade of cars doesn’t create the same damage to pavement as street racing, which can wear off road striping and damage the pavement and curbs. Woodward...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Guitar group brings the joy of music to OPC members

If music is indeed the soundtrack of your life, then a group of Older Persons’ Commission members have found plenty to sing about. The group of mostly guitar players gather twice a week to flip through the soundtrack of their life, playing music from not only their generation but from eras before and after. And while the songs are sweet music to their ears, it’s the smiles on their faces and the joy the music produces that makes this group so special.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children

A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

