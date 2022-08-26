If music is indeed the soundtrack of your life, then a group of Older Persons’ Commission members have found plenty to sing about. The group of mostly guitar players gather twice a week to flip through the soundtrack of their life, playing music from not only their generation but from eras before and after. And while the songs are sweet music to their ears, it’s the smiles on their faces and the joy the music produces that makes this group so special.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO