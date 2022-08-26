ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County.

Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRY2Y_0hW7SwnS00
Photo by Taylor Means

Friday, August 26, 2022, Saturday, August 26, 2022 and Sunday August 27, 2022

James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN

For information on tickets, schedule of events and parking visit the website.

Ashland City Love & Hiking Date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S03rW_0hW7SwnS00

Sunday, August 28, 2022

300 Hutton Place, Ashland City, TN

Enjoy a fun hiking date along a selected trail for couples! Since our a date nights are self-guided you can go any time on any day. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. Purchase tickets online.

Riverbluff Triathalon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kpLu_0hW7SwnS00

Sunday, August 28, 2022

175 Old Cumberland Street, Ashland City, TN

The Riverbluff Triathlon has been recognized as the “Best Triathlon” in Middle Tennessee as voted on by readers of Nashville Fit Magazine and is one of the fastest-growing triathlons in the Southeast. Sign up online.

Ashland City Farmers Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uchvL_0hW7SwnS00
From Ashland City Farmers and Artisans Market Facebook

Friday, August 26, 2022

Lacrosse Pavilion River Bluff Park, 175 Old Cumberland Street, Ashland City, TN

It’s the last Saturday market of the season. Come out to get produce, crafts, and baked goods. It will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Deep Tropics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdEqS_0hW7SwnS00
From Deep Tropics Facebook

Friday, August 26, 2022 and Saturday, August 27, 2022

600 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN

Deep Tropics is the premier house & bass music festival in Nashville. Purchase tickets online.

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

