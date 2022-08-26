Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County.

Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair

Friday, August 26, 2022, Saturday, August 26, 2022 and Sunday August 27, 2022

James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN

For information on tickets, schedule of events and parking visit the website.

Sunday, August 28, 2022

300 Hutton Place, Ashland City, TN

Enjoy a fun hiking date along a selected trail for couples! Since our a date nights are self-guided you can go any time on any day. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. Purchase tickets online.

Riverbluff Triathalon

Sunday, August 28, 2022

175 Old Cumberland Street, Ashland City, TN

The Riverbluff Triathlon has been recognized as the “Best Triathlon” in Middle Tennessee as voted on by readers of Nashville Fit Magazine and is one of the fastest-growing triathlons in the Southeast. Sign up online.

Ashland City Farmers Market

Friday, August 26, 2022

Lacrosse Pavilion River Bluff Park, 175 Old Cumberland Street, Ashland City, TN

Deep Tropics

It’s the last Saturday market of the season. Come out to get produce, crafts, and baked goods. It will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Friday, August 26, 2022 and Saturday, August 27, 2022

600 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN

Deep Tropics is the premier house & bass music festival in Nashville. Purchase tickets online.

