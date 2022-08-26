Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Blue-Chip NFTs worth the label? A BAYC, CryptoPunks case study
Up by 2% over the last seven days, the Blue Chip Index revealed some growth in the performance of Blue Chip NFTs over the past week. According to NFTGo, the Blue Chip Index is calculated by weighing the market capitalization of Blue Chip NFT collections to determine their performance. So,...
ambcrypto.com
Will Ethereum’s potential short-squeeze help ETH escape $1.5k trap
Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the U.S. dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 at press time on CoinMarketCap. Now any recovery of more than $1.5k could face hurdles but again, surpassing the line remains a possibility. Rising amidst a storm. The largest altcoin, at...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Yet another ETH 2.0 deposit contract HIGH ft. holders’ anti-selling narrative
The cryptocurrency market, especially Ethereum, continues to see red signals throughout the ecosystem. However, despite such cautionary signs, stakers & holders continue to build their Ethereum (Merge) castle. Falling, but not dead. The crypto-industry shed 6.8% of its value within the last 24 hours, with over $300 million positions liquidated...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
ambcrypto.com
Attention Cardano investors! Relief squad ADA is not too far away
The Cardano [ADA] rollercoaster this week has reached another high on 27 August after the latest update on Vasil adoption. According to Pool Tool, 69% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. However, the community is still waiting for at least 6% more to kickstart Vasil implementation.
ambcrypto.com
Is Ethereum Classic [ETC] the next safe haven for ETH miners? Here’s speculating
The last and final Bellatrix upgrade was pushed earlier this week, as we approach the date of the Ethereum [ETH] Merge. With the Merge putting an end to the ETH mining community, miners are searching for other alternatives to stay in the business. Ethereum Classic [ETC], which works on a...
ambcrypto.com
Why it makes sense to consider ‘undervalued’ Litecoin [LTC]
Litecoin (LTC) may have slipped out of the list of the top-20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Even so, it might be one of the most undervalued coins right now. In fact, it might turn out to be among the best coins with the most potential for a strong bounce back during the next bull market.
ambcrypto.com
Singapore mulls tightening rules around crypto-trading by retail investors
Singapore is planning to introduce new regulations that will tighten the trade of cryptocurrencies by retail investors, according to one of the country’s leading regulatory officials. The step is being taken to safeguard the interest of investors, given the fact that they remain “irrationally oblivious” about the risks associated with the market.
ambcrypto.com
How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment
Shiba Inu has so far delivered a bearish performance since June, undoing its only significant bullish attempt this month. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is now showing signs of some potential short-term upside before the month ends and perhaps, in the first week of September. There is good news for the Shiba...
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin Cash [BCH] investors shouldn’t expect profits anytime soon
The market capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market has declined by about 5% since the month started. The current as of 27 August stands at $944.9 billion. Moreover, the general market decline has led leading coins like Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] to post double-digit declines in the last 26 days. Sharing a significant positive correlation with BTC, Bitcoin Cash [BCH] has been impacted by the general market downturn.
ambcrypto.com
XTZ plunges after Binance ‘receipt’ proves Tezos is the bad apple. What’s next?
Tezos [XTZ] may have put itself and its native cryptocurrency, XTZ, in a problematic situation as per recent events. On 25 August, a group of contributors on its network (Baking Bad) accused crypto exchange Binance of freezing over $1 million of its assets without following due process. Furthermore, the authors...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT]: Is it the right time for swing traders to go short
With the onset of the bear market, many short sellers have been trying to make a quick buck and are looking for a coin or a token to bet against. While betting against ETH and ADA may not be the best idea because of the upcoming Merge and hardforks, Polkadot does seem like the right fit.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…
It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum faces another mountain to climb, at least until Merge
The rampage continues for Ethereum as the alt faltered in the market on 28 August. Investors are elated to see that the Merge is finally happening after a series of delays over the past year. But Ethereum is facing a torrid time in the market with trader expectations taking a...
ambcrypto.com
Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next
With Bitcoin losing its $20k support level on the charts, eyebrows are finally starting to be raised. The market upturn that we saw in July has been diminished to downtrends in the Bitcoin community. The same can also be seen when looking at Bitcoin’s long-standing correlation with the equities market.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Predicting BTC’s likely response to this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last ten weeks, Bitcoin [BTC] observed choppy movement, with the price lingering around its high liquidity level. Something evidenced by the Point of Control line (POC, red).
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin whale addresses are accumulating- What could it mean for price
Out of the $123.13 million taken out of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin [BTC] liquidations within the same period totaled $25.30 million, data from Coinglass revealed. As of this writing, the king coin exchanged hands at $19,857.00. It last traded at this level in July when...
ambcrypto.com
Ava Labs’ Gün Sirer hits out at CryptoLeaks’ ‘conspiracy theory nonsense’
Emin Gün Sirer, Founder and CEO of Ava Labs, the company behind Avalanche (AVAX), has shared his take on a sensational report recently published by CryptoLeaks. Sirer tweeted today that allegations of conspiring against rivals, allegations levelled by CryptoLeaks are “ridiculous,” calling it “conspiracy theory nonsense.”
