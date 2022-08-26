Read full article on original website
New school opens on first day of class for San Diego Unified
A brand new $180 million campus in Logan Heights opened Monday to just over 1,000 students on the first day of class for the San Diego Unified School District.
San Diego County announced Teachers of the Year
The San Diego County Office of Education recognized five local educators as Teachers of the Year, representing schools in Del Mar, National City, Poway, San Ysidro, and Chula Vista. Representing San Diego County in the California Teacher of the Year program are: Stephanie Cluxton of Torrey Hills School, Del Mar...
High School Football Roundup: Good news for La Jolla and Country Day, not so for Bishop's
La Jolla High School Football Roundup
Brady Hoke, J.D. Wicker Give Shameful Press Conference Discussing Matt Araiza Rape Case
Brady Hoke and athletic director J.D. Wicker addressed the Matt Araiza case and looked horrible in doing so.
Attorney Kerry Armstrong: Matt Araiza will be back in the NFL very soon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A civil lawsuit has been filed which alleges the rape of a 17-year-old girl by three SDSU football players in October of 2021. “Punt God” Matt Araiza, is one of the three former SDSU football players being accused, and the only one to be drafted by an NFL team. All three are accused of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment.
Brady Hoke Walks Out Of Press Conference: Fans React
Graphic sexual assault allegations levied against former Aztecs star punter Matt Araiza and two other players have been one of the biggest headlines in the sports world this past week. On Monday, San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke and AD JD Wicker read prepared statements on the matter, saying...
Aztecs Drop Season Opener to Cal
SAN DIEGO – The new-look San Diego State volleyball team dropped a narrow decision in three sets (20-25, 23-25, 23-25) to visiting California on Friday as part of its season-opening SDSU Invitational inside Aztec Court at Peterson Gym. The teams combined for 36 ties and 20 lead changes, as...
North San Diego County Group Builds Beds for Children Without One
Power tools and sawdust took over the parking lot of North Coast Church, where volunteers transformed lumber into furniture, that not every family owns. Marie Hoveln has worked for nearly three decades for the Vista Unified School District. She can often tell when kids need extra help at home. “Sometimes...
Family Fun Saturday at the Park
The Harvey Foundation and the Giving Hands non-profit organization joined forces last Saturday at historical for a most important family fun day Resource Fair and free shoes giveaway. The vision for this event was started three years ago by community champion Jarod Stutts to promote unity, healing and resource information.
San Diego State football HC Brady Hoke, Aztecs AD walk out of press conference over Matt Araiza questions
San Diego State Aztecs football head coach Brady Hoke and San Diego State athletic director JD Wicker did not bother to tackle any more questions about the sexual assault allegations against former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza and other former Aztecs players, as they both walked out of the press conference following repeated inquiries […] The post San Diego State football HC Brady Hoke, Aztecs AD walk out of press conference over Matt Araiza questions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UC San Diego engineers surf the wave of citizen science with Smartfin
With the rising tide of citizen science, UC San Diego engineers have developed a fin-shaped surfboard attachment that enables them to harness the popularity of surfing to further scientific research.
Aggies fall in three sets to nationally ranked San Diego
One day after a five-set victory over Hawaii that lasted two and a half hours, the Texas A&M volleyball team was promptly swept 3-0 by No. 25 San Diego in less than 90 minutes on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Reed Arena. The loss drops the Aggies to 1-1 overall during...
San Diego's hospice users
At this point, this article is going to seem to go seriously astray, so I might as well come clean. My aim is not simply to write about hospice, though that in itself is a worthwhile aim, as hospice is poorly understood even by the mainstream medical community. My aim is to make you less afraid of death, and examining hospice is one way to do this.
Two shot in “closed” Harborside Park, still overrun with homeless
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Following the closure of the Harborside Park in Chula Vista, two individuals within the homeless encampment at the park were shot on Friday, Aug. 26. Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting, and two were injured. There were no fatalities. Ammar Campa-Najjar,...
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex
The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
