Fernley, NV

KOLO TV Reno

New district manager for Carson City BLM District

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Bureau of Land Management named Kimberly Dow as its Carson City district manager effective Sunday. Dow most recently served as the Sierra Front field manager for the Carson City BLM district. “Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Momentum building again for large regional athletic park along Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Momentum is building once again to create a large regional athletic park just south of the Truckee River between Rock and McCarran boulevards. The conceptual plan for the so-called Living River Parkway, last updated in late 2019, shows at least eight flat fields, four baseball/softball diamonds, an amphitheater, trail systems and more.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

County explores RV park sites

A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
foxla.com

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

USAF Jazz Band gives free concerts in Reno and Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The United States Air Force Commanders Jazz Band plays free concerts Sunday in Carson City and Monday in Reno. The band, part of the USAF Band of the Golden West, plays at 3 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 606 Mountain St. The concert should last about two hours. People should bring their own seats and beverages.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Flooding closes Manogue High School campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect

A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres.  ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in downtown Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
RENO, NV

