KOLO TV Reno
New district manager for Carson City BLM District
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Bureau of Land Management named Kimberly Dow as its Carson City district manager effective Sunday. Dow most recently served as the Sierra Front field manager for the Carson City BLM district. “Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
mynews4.com
Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
What's the racial makeup of Washoe County homeless shelter? | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here are the latest local government and political headlines, plus a response to a reader question about the demographics of the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter. ...
mynews4.com
Momentum building again for large regional athletic park along Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Momentum is building once again to create a large regional athletic park just south of the Truckee River between Rock and McCarran boulevards. The conceptual plan for the so-called Living River Parkway, last updated in late 2019, shows at least eight flat fields, four baseball/softball diamonds, an amphitheater, trail systems and more.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motorcycle accident took place in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place on the Robb Drive off-ramp on Interstate-80 at around 6:00 p.m. The motorcycle rider crashed his vehicle which led to the closure of Interstate 80 for a few hours. The...
Timeline of the life and likely death of the Sinai Mansion
• 1916: Construction is completed on the home of Eugene William Howell at 448 Hill St. in Reno. Five generations of Howells lived there. • 1977: The house is bought by David P. Sinai and others for law offices. ...
2 People Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stateline (Stateline, NV)
The officials stated that two unidentified people were hit by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway at Kingsbury Grade. The victims were taken to a regional hospital via helicopter. Trooper Amanda Pwel stated that the pedestrians were under the influence at the time of the incident. The officials later revealed...
mynews4.com
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
Reno City Council puts on hold a plan to save historic mansion. Now, it's likely doomed
Reno’s historic Sinai Mansion – also called the Howell House – will likely be torn down despite a proposal made last November to move it to a new location on the Truckee River. The Nevada Museum of Art, which owns the 106-year-old building, has started construction on a $60 million, 50,000-foot expansion that...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: State Route 28 near Incline reopened after explosives removed from area
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 has been reopened at about 3:20 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell said. INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 is closed in both directions due to explosives found by a person on a Monday morning walk, officials said. The...
Record-Courier
County explores RV park sites
A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
foxla.com
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
KOLO TV Reno
USAF Jazz Band gives free concerts in Reno and Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The United States Air Force Commanders Jazz Band plays free concerts Sunday in Carson City and Monday in Reno. The band, part of the USAF Band of the Golden West, plays at 3 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 606 Mountain St. The concert should last about two hours. People should bring their own seats and beverages.
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
KOLO TV Reno
Flooding closes Manogue High School campus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect
A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres. ...
KOLO TV Reno
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley man charged with stealing CalFire utility vehicle, leading deputies on high-speed chase
A man from Fernley was arrested on Aug. 26 in Yreka, Calif. and charged with stealing a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection vehicle and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:11 p.m. on Aug....
