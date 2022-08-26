ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Josh Allen Is Officially A Buffalonian After This

Josh Allen just fits right into Western New York. You really can't ask for someone better who has jumped in with two feet and really embraced this community and culture. How awesome is it knowing that we still have Josh Allen as our quarterback? Josh just gets it. He knows...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Western New York Native Punter Is On The Market

The Buffalo Bills are on the lookout for a new punter. Now there are two Western New York natives who could fit in here. It's been awhile since Western New Yorkers have talked this much about a punter on the Bills. Let's be honest, there were a couple years where our punter, Brian Moorman seemed to easily be the best player on the team. But since then we haven't had to rely on a punter much. The only time we talked about them was when something went wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

9 Days Until Buffalo Bills Kickoff: Rian Lindell

We are continuing to count down to the kickoff of the NFL's regular season and remembering some of the Buffalo Bills along the way. Today we highlight a guy who wore the #9 and was one of the most productive kickers in Buffalo Bills history. Rian Lindell started his NFL...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Josh Allen Honors Bills Mafia Member Who Passed Away

Reason #97638 why we love Josh Allen: he cares, he listens, and he makes sure people feel heard. Bills Mafia is ever growing, but we lose a lot of good ones along the way too, and sadly, one man by the name of Jake Miller unexpectedly passed away about a month ago. He leaves behind his wife, Margot, and his daughter, Annaliese.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Bills Release Punter Over Rape Allegations

3 days after accusations were made public, the Bills have made a decision. In a press conference Saturday evening, General Manager Brandon Beane announced they are moving on from Matt Araiza. The so-called "Punt God" was a draft pick of the Buffalo Bills this year. He has been released by the team after a civil suit was brought accusing him and 2 of his college teammates of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lt. Aaron Salter to be honored in golf tournament Monday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard killed in the Tops mass shooting will be honored on Monday. There will be two fundraisers to raise money for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. It starts with a celebrity golf tournament at the Lockport Town and Country Club, which will […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]

There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.
EAST AURORA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America

It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

