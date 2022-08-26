Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
NME
Lance Reddick responds to Netflix cancelling ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season
Lance Reddick – one of the stars of Netflix‘s Resident Evil TV adaptation – has shared a video responding to the show’s axing, after it was announced earlier this month it had been cancelled after one season. Loosely based on the horror video game series of...
NME
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers try to compel Warner to share information to discover who leaked ‘Traumazine’
Lawyers for Megan Thee Stallion are trying to force Warner Music Group (WMG) to share information that they think would reveal who leaked her latest album ‘Traumazine‘. WMG owns the rapper’s distributor, 300 Entertainment, and according to Stallion’s legal filing is “one of the few companies that received a copy of ‘Traumazine’ in advance of its formal release”. Her legal team, however, is not accusing WMG itself of the leak.
NME
Nicki Minaj delivers career-spanning performance at MTV VMAs 2022
Nicki Minaj delivered a career-spanning performance at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28), where she is collecting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The rapper is also co-hosting the ceremony alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Minaj blasted through several of...
NME
Mark Tuan – ‘The Other Side’ review: vulnerable but homogenous solo debut from the GOT7 member
Mark Tuan has taken his time. After GOT7’s departure from JYP Entertainment in 2021, his bandmates threw themselves into new projects while the group’s resident introvert laid relatively low. He spent time with family, decompressed from seven years of seemingly jam-packed schedules, and – through a slew of singles – untangled the threads in his brain.
NME
Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’
Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
Morgan Evans Releases Statement On Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini: “I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not”
Yesterday, Kelsea Ballerini announced that she was filing for divorce from her husband of almost five years and fellow artist, Morgan Evans. She put out a statement Instagram, saying that they are both “actively healing,” and that she’s thankful for the years of marriage they shared together, but provided no further detail on the exact reasons for the divorce. Here’s her full statement from her Instagram stories: “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in […] The post Morgan Evans Releases Statement On Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini: “I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NME
Sky Ferreira discusses sexism in the music industry: “You’re set up in situations to seem difficult”
Sky Ferreira has opened up about her experiences with sexism in the music industry and how she’s resisted attempts to pigeonhole or control her image throughout her career – particularly in its earliest days. In a new conversation with Nancy Sinatra for Interview, Ferreira – whose first singles...
NME
Kim Go-eun fights to overturn her family’s fate in new ‘Little Women’ trailer
Netflix and tvN have unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming South Korean TV adaptation of Little Women. Set to premiere this weekend, the new K-drama series follows three sisters, In-ju (Yumi’s Cells star Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu), who grew up in poverty. As the story progresses, the trio will go against one of the nation’s wealthiest families.
NME
Check out Fever 333’s new 2023 UK and European tour dates
Fever 333 have announced details of a new UK and European headline tour for early 2023 – see the list of dates below and get tickets here. The news of the new gigs comes as the band play the Reading & Leeds festivals this weekend (August 26-28), which make up for their cancelled performances at the dual events in 2021.
Poland Submits Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘EO’ To International Oscar Race
Poland has selected Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes-winning title EO as its official submission to the International Oscar race this year. The movie had its premiere in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where it won the Jury Prize and the Soundtrack award and it’s set to screen in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and is part of the New York Film Festival’s main lineup. EO marks Moonlighting helmer Skolimowski’s first project in seven years and follows the travels of a nomadic gray donkey named EO. After being removed from the traveling circus, which is...
NME
Parcels release ‘Day/Night’ remix EP featuring Folamour, Justice’s Gaspar Augé and more
Parcels have shared a new EP containing four remixes of tracks from their most recent album, 2021’s ‘Day/Night’. The EP features French DJ and producer Folamour putting his spin on ‘Free’, while Justice‘s Gaspard Augé remixes ‘Somethinggreater’ in collaboration with composer Victor La Masne. Manqo delivers a sprawling, seven-minute version of ‘Reflex’, while ‘Famous’ becomes a disco-tinged dancefloor burner courtesy of The Reflex.
NME
Solar and Moonbyul drop first song as MAMAMOO+, ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty
MAMAMOO+ have released their first song as a subunit, ‘Better’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty. On August 30, MAMAMOO members Solar and Moonbyul unveiled their first-ever release as the girl group’s new subunit, MAMAMOO+, with a music video for ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty. In the summery...
NME
The War On Drugs announce deluxe ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ box set
The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set of their most recent album, 2021’s ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’. The new deluxe box set, which was announced yesterday (August 29), will feature the album on both 180-gram double vinyl and cassette tape. It will also feature a seven-inch record, which contains two previously-unreleased songs that were cut from the original album: ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’. The latter track will also be included on the cassette tape version available on the album.
NME
My Chemical Romance give ‘Burn Bright’ its live debut at Raleigh gig
My Chemical Romance played their 2013 track ‘Burn Bright’ for the first time ever at their North Carolina gig last night (August 26) – see footage of the performance below. The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland earlier this summer, with...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says America’s mass shootings are the reason he’s moving back to England
Ozzy Osbourne has said the troubling amount of mass shootings in the US are why he will be moving back to England, saying he is “fed up with people getting killed every day”. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, Sharon, have “fallen out of love with...
NME
‘MultiVersus’ director comments on online couch co-op update
The director of crossover fighting game MultiVersus, Tony Huynh, has commented on online couch co-op coming to the game via his Twitter account. Huynh responded to a post asking about the addition of online couch co-op, stating “It’ll be further out, our focus right now is stabilizing our experience.” He then goes on to list “Netcode improvements, hurt/hitboxes, projectiles, platform interactions” as a few of the key aspects, and he doesn’t give a time frame for when online couch co-op can be expected.
NME
Watch Harry Styles get chicken nuggets thrown at him during New York City show
During the fifth date of his monthlong Madison Square Garden residency in New York, Harry Styles received an unusual gift from an audience member: two cold, stale chicken nuggets. The former One Directioner – who lives a plant-based lifestyle – was taken aback by his fan’s unconventional offering. He gave...
NME
‘Mafia’ will be free on Steam to celebrate series’ 20th anniversary
2K has announced that the original Mafia game will be free on Steam in September for a limited time. In a tweet yesterday (August 29) 2K revealed that the 2002 game will be free on Steam between September 1 and 5. It’s worth noting that this is not the remaster, Mafia: Definitive Edition, which launched in 2020.
NME
An “all-new” ‘Mafia’ game is in development
Hangar 13 has confirmed that a brand new Mafia title is currently in development, although it will be some time before more is revealed about the project. A number of developers at Hangar 13 recently discussed the Mafia franchise in an interview, with general manager Roman Hladík confirming that a new series entry is on the way.
