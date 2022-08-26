Yesterday, Kelsea Ballerini announced that she was filing for divorce from her husband of almost five years and fellow artist, Morgan Evans. She put out a statement Instagram, saying that they are both “actively healing,” and that she’s thankful for the years of marriage they shared together, but provided no further detail on the exact reasons for the divorce. Here’s her full statement from her Instagram stories: “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in […] The post Morgan Evans Releases Statement On Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini: “I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO