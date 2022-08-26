ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York

As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
96.1 The Breeze

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
Lifestyle
92.1 Big Kat

Finger Lakes Resort Named Best in New York State

Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to chime for its "Worlds Best Awards" which lists the very best of the best in both the United States and abroad and this year, readers were happy to let the publication know that a place located in Central New York should receive the award for the best in New York.
96.9 WOUR

You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York

If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
96.1 The Breeze

New Small Business Incubator Opening In Western New York

One of the many lessons we've learned from dealing with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that running a business is tough. According to data available from the SBA, nearly 1 million businesses closed in 2020 during the pandemic., which highlights the fact that opening and running a business is tough work.
96.1 The Breeze

There’s A Burger King With A Roller Coaster 30 Minutes From Buffalo [Video]

At this Burger King near Buffalo, you can get a flame-grilled Whooper and a roller coaster on the side. There is a roller coaster you can ride on top of the roof of the fast food restaurant. The Frank'N Coaster is actually a part of the House of Frankenstein, located at 4967 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3N5, Canada. It costs approximately $15 (Canadian) to ride and it takes two laps around the track, according to a review on Coaster 101. It is pretty much what would be described as a children's roller coaster, but adults can ride it.
2 On Your Side

Heat Advisory issued Monday expires early

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The heat Advisory issued for portions of Western New York Monday was allowed to expire early. The combination of high humidity and temperatures lead to a heat index value near 90 degrees before clouds and showers rolled in. This kept things cooler than expected but still humid.
NYS Music

Lionel Richie Performs First Show in Buffalo area in 22 years

It’s that time of year for the Seneca Niagara Casino to host their annual outdoor concert series in Niagara Falls. On Friday August 26th, they hosted their first of two this year with Lionel Richie headlining. Richie of course is the American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer who rose to fame in the 1970s as a songwriter and the co-lead singer of funk band the Commodores.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America

It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
Syracuse.com

New York State Fair attendance picks up this weekend

Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but it felt even warmer. A total of 79,324 people came out, bringing this year’s total attendance to 325,274. Saturday’s drew 89,797. That means 169,121...
MUSIC
2 On Your Side

Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

