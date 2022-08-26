Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. Lesinski
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Related
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Finger Lakes Resort Named Best in New York State
Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to chime for its "Worlds Best Awards" which lists the very best of the best in both the United States and abroad and this year, readers were happy to let the publication know that a place located in Central New York should receive the award for the best in New York.
You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York
If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
Grand Opening of New Brewery in Lancaster, New York This Week
If you are by the Buffalo-Niagara Airport, there is a new hang-out spot opening up this week! The latest brewery to open its doors in Western New York is Brazen Brewing. The new brewery is set to have its grand opening this Wednesday!. Brazen Brewing. 5839 Genesee St, Lancaster, NY...
South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Small Business Incubator Opening In Western New York
One of the many lessons we've learned from dealing with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that running a business is tough. According to data available from the SBA, nearly 1 million businesses closed in 2020 during the pandemic., which highlights the fact that opening and running a business is tough work.
There’s A Burger King With A Roller Coaster 30 Minutes From Buffalo [Video]
At this Burger King near Buffalo, you can get a flame-grilled Whooper and a roller coaster on the side. There is a roller coaster you can ride on top of the roof of the fast food restaurant. The Frank'N Coaster is actually a part of the House of Frankenstein, located at 4967 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3N5, Canada. It costs approximately $15 (Canadian) to ride and it takes two laps around the track, according to a review on Coaster 101. It is pretty much what would be described as a children's roller coaster, but adults can ride it.
Buffalo Bills Pull Off Incredible Trick Shot [VIDEO]
Is there nothing that the Buffalo Bills' players can't do?. The Bill are the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, they have a world-class quarterback and offense and a defense that ranked in the Top 3 last season. Apparently, they can also do a pretty impressive Dude...
Heat Advisory issued Monday expires early
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The heat Advisory issued for portions of Western New York Monday was allowed to expire early. The combination of high humidity and temperatures lead to a heat index value near 90 degrees before clouds and showers rolled in. This kept things cooler than expected but still humid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pumpkin Spice Returns To Western New York Coffee Shops
The seasonal flavor you have been waiting for is officially back at all your favorite local coffee shops and the major chains. Perhaps the most popular drink is the pumpkin spice latte (PSL) from Starbucks, but we appreciate Dunkin’ and Tim Horton’s pumpkin spice all the same!. Dunkin'...
NYS Music
Lionel Richie Performs First Show in Buffalo area in 22 years
It’s that time of year for the Seneca Niagara Casino to host their annual outdoor concert series in Niagara Falls. On Friday August 26th, they hosted their first of two this year with Lionel Richie headlining. Richie of course is the American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer who rose to fame in the 1970s as a songwriter and the co-lead singer of funk band the Commodores.
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
Former Buffalo Bills Fan Favorite Selling New York Home
It looks like a bunch of former Buffalo Bills are looking to move out of the Western New York area. Earlier this week, former Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley posted on Twitter that he was selling his Orchard Park Home for $1.5 million dollars. [SEE PHOTOS]. Now it looks like former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
St. John Fisher offers “No. 1 College Food in New York State”, “No. 6 in U.S.”
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – St. John Fisher University’s Fisher Dining Services has maintained the No. 1 spot in the Niche.com 2023 Best College Food in New York rankings. The dining service is also in the top 10 in the country, staying at the No. 6 spot (out of 1,373 institutions).
New York State Fair attendance picks up this weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but it felt even warmer. A total of 79,324 people came out, bringing this year’s total attendance to 325,274. Saturday’s drew 89,797. That means 169,121...
Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0