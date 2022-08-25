Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
DFC Glenn Hilliard Memorial Co-ed Softball Tournament in Delmar raises money for family during day of fun
DELMAR, Md- A charity softball tournament held from Friday the 26th to Sunday the 28th at the Mason Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar helped to raise money for the family of fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard. Teams from across Maryland competed against each other at the charity...
Cape Gazette
Cape High Principal Nikki Miller leaving post
After five years as Cape High’s first female principal, Nikki Miller is returning to Seaford School District to serve as the district supervisor of instruction and gain experience at the elementary level. Miller began her career as a Seaford Middle social studies teacher. She later became an International Baccalaureate...
“The Coming Coast”
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce a new special exhibition arriving soon at its St. Michaels, Md., campus, The Coming Coast. Opening Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, the exhibition will feature works by Michael O. Snyder on display both in a traditional gallery setting in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium and in a larger scale outdoors on its campus.
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
WBOC
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
oceancity.com
Berlin Small Town Throw Down Country Music Festival
C’mon down to Berlin for a free country music concert sponsored by The Atlantic Hotel & Fagers Island!. Featuring RED DIRT REVOLUTION with special guest Lauren Calve. Outdoor hotel bar & Burley Oak beer truck sponsored by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. Park at Stephen Decatur Park (right off...
Ocean City Today
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Salisbury
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Salisbury, MD-DE using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
WMDT.com
Former inmate turned Case Manager sets out to help at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – A familiar face showed up to give back to the place where they once did time. Mark Harris is a case manager for RISTORe Damascus House, which stands for Rehabilitating Individuals So They Overcome Recidivism. his organization was represented at the ECI Reentry Resource Fair Thursday...
The Dispatch
Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested
FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
Bay Net
One Transported After Vehicle Crashes Into Mobile Home In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 1:46 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident with one subject unresponsive on Winding Way in the Lord Calvert Mobile Home Park. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle had struck a guard rail...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Assault- On August 17, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the 44600 block of Joy Chapel Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Katherine Ann Combs, age 37 of Hollywood, pushed and scratched the victim, causing visible injury to the victim. Combs was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)
WGMD Radio
UPDATED & Breaking: Another Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Ocean City
UPDATED – 08/27/22 – 10am – A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman is dead after she was struck by a car on Coastal Highway at 59th Street in Ocean City just before midnight. Ocean City Police say Sophia Battisti was crossing against the pedestrian signal. Police say Good Samaritans initiated lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived, but Battisti was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene – police say alcohol is not a factor on the driver. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Tip Line at 410-520-5136.
The Dispatch
Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
WMDT.com
One mom calling out for justice after the death of her son
Pocomoke City, Md. – One mother is speaking out tonight after losing her son 8 days after an accident in Pocomoke City. That car crash happened at Bonneville and 5th streets and Pocomoke Police say three cars were involved. Shakiesha Sample wants justice for her son. She says Kevonte...
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 29, at approximately 2:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident, where a single-vehicle reportedly overturned multiple times. A caller indicated there was possible entrapment at the scene on St. John’s Road in the area of Hollywood...
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
firststateupdate.com
Seaford Woman Killed In Rollover Crash Saturday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Seaford area on Saturday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in the left...
WBOC
EPA Says Salisbury Medical Facility Polluted Air with Possibly Cancer Causing Chemical
SALISBURY, Md. - The Environmental Protection Agency says the Trinity Sterile facility on Kiley Drive in Salisbury is emitting possibly cancer causing chemicals into the air. The risk is elevated, albeit extremely low within an approximately one mile radius around the facility. The EPA says trinity installed a wet scrubber,...
