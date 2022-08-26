ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Billlie unveil striking teaser for upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’

K-pop girl group Billlie have released a music video teaser for their upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’. Earlier today (August 29), the seven-member act uploaded a sneak peek of ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’, the lead single of their upcoming mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’. The music video and mini-album will drop on August 31 at 6PM KST.
NME

The War On Drugs announce deluxe ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ box set

The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set of their most recent album, 2021’s ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’. The new deluxe box set, which was announced yesterday (August 29), will feature the album on both 180-gram double vinyl and cassette tape. It will also feature a seven-inch record, which contains two previously-unreleased songs that were cut from the original album: ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’. The latter track will also be included on the cassette tape version available on the album.
NME

Parcels release ‘Day/Night’ remix EP featuring Folamour, Justice’s Gaspar Augé and more

Parcels have shared a new EP containing four remixes of tracks from their most recent album, 2021’s ‘Day/Night’. The EP features French DJ and producer Folamour putting his spin on ‘Free’, while Justice‘s Gaspard Augé remixes ‘Somethinggreater’ in collaboration with composer Victor La Masne. Manqo delivers a sprawling, seven-minute version of ‘Reflex’, while ‘Famous’ becomes a disco-tinged dancefloor burner courtesy of The Reflex.
NME

‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery shares new Djo single ‘Figure You Out’

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has shared a new single under his Djo moniker – listen to ‘Figure You Out’ below. Djo is set to release his second album, titled ‘DECIDE’, on September 16. The record follows 2019 debut album ‘Twenty Twenty’, and has been previewed by the singles ‘Gloom’ and ‘Change’.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NME

Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
NME

Don Broco tease secret set at Reading Festival today

Don Broco are teasing a secret set at Reading Festival today (August 27). Taking to Twitter this morning, the band wrote: “Hope everyone has a great [Reading & Leeds] weekend” with added sunglasses emoji. Fans then spotted the location the tweet was sent from as Reading, with the...
NME

‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer

Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack. Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that...
NME

Polo G pays tribute to Juice WRLD at Reading Festival 2022

Chicagoan viral rap star Polo G used his main stage set at Reading Festival 2022 last night (Friday August 26) to pay tribute to Juice WRLD. Coming out on stage with just his DJ, the 23-year-old got the crowd to illuminate themselves with phone torches, invoking hysteria for his bass-driven trap hits. Ahead of ‘Martin & Gina’ track, he called out: “Where are all my sexy ladies at? If you’re a sexy lady, make some noise. This one goes out to you!”
NME

WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022

WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
NME

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers try to compel Warner to share information to discover who leaked ‘Traumazine’

Lawyers for Megan Thee Stallion are trying to force Warner Music Group (WMG) to share information that they think would reveal who leaked her latest album ‘Traumazine‘. WMG owns the rapper’s distributor, 300 Entertainment, and according to Stallion’s legal filing is “one of the few companies that received a copy of ‘Traumazine’ in advance of its formal release”. Her legal team, however, is not accusing WMG itself of the leak.
NME

Yungblud joins Bring Me The Horizon at Leeds Festival 2022 to perform ‘Obey’

Bring Me The Horizon welcomed Yungblud on stage during their Leeds Festival 2022 headline set last night (August 28) – watch them perform ‘Obey’ below. The band closed out the northern leg of the annual festivals alongside Arctic Monkeys on Sunday evening, and Yungblud joined them for their collaborative 2020 single.
NME

Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022

South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
