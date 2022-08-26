ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Homes in on Small Cryptos to Bolster Oversight Case

The Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be targeting a trio of smaller, privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, including Stellar’s lumen token, the world’s largest digital asset manager revealed in filings recently. Grayscale Investments, whose Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Trust hold $15.3 billion and $5.8 billion respectively, revealed in...
Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?

Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
Commerce Platform Bango Acquires NTT Docomo’s Payments Arm for $4M

Commerce technology provider Bango has acquired the global payments business of Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo for 4 million euros (about $4 million) and signed a long-term platform agreement with the company to provide payment services in Japan for the world’s largest merchants. Bango’s existing cash and operating...
Tether Audit, Promised for 5 Years, Still Months Away, CTO Says

Tether has said an audit of its finances, meant to assure of its stability, could still be months off, according to Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ardoino. Without the basic financial guardrails in place to help protect the funds, crypto companies are having issues showing investors their money is safe, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 27).
Today in Crypto: Meta Expands NFT Sharing Feature to Facebook, Singapore Moves to Protect Retail Crypto Traders From Themselves

Today in cryptocurrency, Meta is now enabling people to post non-fungible tokens (NFTs) they own on Facebook and Instagram. Also, the Central African Republic’s top court has ruled that using government-backed cryptocurrency to purchase land, citizenship and “e-residency” goes against the country’s constitution, and the head of Singapore’s central bank is weighing new measures to restrict and discourage speculation in trading crypto.
Report: Crypto Winter Hasn’t Chilled Consumer Interest in Buying Crypto

Reports of cryptocurrency’s demise are greatly exaggerated. Fifty-six percent of consumers express at least some interest in buying cryptocurrency in the next year, and crypto is not going away. Moreover, consumers under financial hardship are particularly likely to buy crypto, and not just as an investment vehicle. Forty-three percent want to use it to make payments. As economic conditions tighten, consumer interest in financial and digital assets that generate income may grow.
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing

At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
Bunq’s CapitalFlow Picks up $10M for Green Financing

Ireland-based Capitalflow Group, owned by neobank Bunq, has secured 10 million euros (about $10 million) from the low-cost Energy Efficiency Loan Scheme (EELS) of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI). CapitalFlow specializes in offering loans to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The funding will help Irish SMBs invest in...
Chinese FinTech Stocks Climb; US Lenders Tumble

In the past week, three of the biggest gainers in financial stocks have been Chinese FinTechs, boosted by an agreement that gives U.S. authorities access to audit the companies. Seeking Alpha reported Saturday (Aug. 27) that Futu Holdings was up 21% this week, with 360 DigiTech following close behind. Both...
Further Stablecoin Collapses Fuel Credibility Problem

Say one thing for algorithmic stablecoins like the one that collapsed in a $48 billion bank-run-style blaze of glory in May: They’re tenacious. Or rather, their believers and investors are tenacious. Way too tenacious for the good of the fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies’ own future. Despite the enormous losses the...
Two-Thirds of Businesses Say New Tech Can Improve Cross-Border Payments

The business world is in the midst of a significant global shift. More businesses than ever before are engaging in international operations as technology makes it easier and more effective for companies to explore cross-border business opportunities. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are also increasingly pursuing global opportunities, and 64% of SMBs expect their total spend with businesses outside of the country to increase in the next six months, according to an American Express Survey.
CFOs Don’t Pinch Pennies When Tackling Invoicing Inefficiencies

OpenEnvoy CEO Matthew Tillman sees a familiar pattern among the finance leaders and teams his company serves. They’re all inundated by invoices their finance teams must reconcile manually, and internal process stopgaps don’t seem to be working. “Usually by the time [a CFO] is looking at software vendors,...
Court Says Central African Republic’s Crypto Sales Are Unconstitutional

The Central African Republic’s top court has ruled that using government-backed cryptocurrency to purchase land, citizenship and “e-residency” goes against the country’s constitution. As Reuters reported Monday (Aug. 29), the Central African Republic’s (CAR) Constitutional Court found those purchases were unconstitutional, saying that nationality does not...
3 Things to Know About the UK’s DFMI Consortium Exploring Future of Money

Last week saw the launch of the Digital Financial Markets Infrastructure (DFMI) consortium, a cross-industry body committed to exploring the future of money through real world pilots of technologies like digital currencies. DFMI will include crypto-assets like bitcoin and ether, privately issued stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) including the...
Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen

The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
