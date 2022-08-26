Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts a real crowd pleaser
The summer festival season is beginning to wind down across the region, but not before a real crowd pleaser. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts taking place this weekend in Buffalo.
buffalorising.com
Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade￼
Festival season is still in high gear. As the summer winds dow, one festival/parade to look forward to is Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade. The multi-cultural event takes place on Saturday, September 10 at Niagara Square. This year marks the 84th year that the festival/parade that honors...
Macy’s Place Pizzeria opening Kenmore location in two weeks
The pizzeria is in the former Jacobi and Son's on Delaware Avenue
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win 4 General Admission Tickets to The BASH for Mercy Flight
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Mercy Flight to give away 4 General Admission tickets to The BASH for Mercy Flight to 2 lucky winners!. The 2022 Annual BASH...
wnypapers.com
'Lewiston Jeopardy' teams preparing (or not) for an epic battle of wits
This year’s “Lewiston Jeopardy” team captains practiced their buzzer skills recently in a show of support for the Historical Association of Lewiston. The popular “beer and pizza night” tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St.
3-day Funk Fest returns to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Funk Fest returned Friday night. The music festival honors the musical legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James, and all weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing along with Rick James tribute bands. There will also be plenty of vendors, live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Egyptian Festival underway in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Egyptian Festival got underway Friday in North Tonawanda. The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. Visitors can experience Egypt's ancient icons and traditions with the inclusion of art and books available for visitors to see.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo musicians in Washington, D.C. working to help community heal
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Buffalo-born jazz musician Charles Rahmat Woods heard about the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, he had one thought. "As a performing artist I said what can I do? What can I do now?" he explained. Woods lives in Washington, D.C. but...
Get Ready For Free Family Fun At Sperry Park Unity Day In Buffalo
The 31st Annual Sperry Park Unity Day will be held this year on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Bring the whole family out to enjoy music, games, activities for the kids, performances, free food, amusement rides, bounce houses and so much more! This is a day for the entire family to have fun!! Sperry Park is located behind Buffalo Public School #31 (166 Sherman St. - 226 Sherman St.). There will also be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament! I highly recommend you bring the kids to Sperry Park Unity Day. There will be LOTS of activities for them and they will wear themselves out easily.
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
'Conflicted II: the Prequel' casting held in Cheektowaga Sunday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga was very busy Sunday. Hundreds of hopefuls turned out for a movie casting call. Filmmakers Duece King and Amire Reed are looking to fill some roles in their upcoming film "Conflicted II: the Prequel." The film is a prequel to their 2021 film, "Conflicted," which follows a Buffalo gangster struggling after being released from prison.
buffalorising.com
Autumn Adventure Train Ride for Leaf Peepers
If you’re thinking that you’ve got to drive to Vermont to view the fall foliage this year, you might want to consider an easier trip. Leaf peepers in the know, are already booking their tickets for the Autumn Adventure Train Ride that is organized by the Medina Railroad Museum.
WGRZ TV
Changes for Peach Festival this year
It is back at Academy Park in Lewiston. The festival usually get around 40 thousand people. But a few changes to tell you about.
Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
WKBW-TV
Serving those who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly 45 years, Pelton has used his gifted hands to cut hair for various people, including those who have served our nation and those who can't afford one. "As we travel, we go through missions, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, food banks. I go to...
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo Funk Festival is back
The music festival honors the life and legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James. All weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
