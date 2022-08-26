Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LI boy, 9, dies at hospital after family's car struck by NYC drunk driver: police
Angel Salas, of Deer Park, died after suffering serious injuries in the crash early last Monday. He had been taken to Stony Book University Hospital following the crash, though it’s unclear exactly where or when he died.
Man Dies After Crash With Landscaping Truck In Greenvale
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened in Greenvale at about 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, the Nassau County Police Department reported. A westbound Honda motorcycle and an eastbound landscaping truck were involved in a crash...
Another person is fatally shot answering their front door on LI
A 32-year-old man was gunned down after answering a knock at his front door late Saturday — the second such killing in Huntington Station this month.
longisland.com
The State Police Arrested Sea Cliff Man after Serious Injury Crash on the Loop Parkway
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 1:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Loop Parkway ramp to the Meadowbrook State Parkway entrance in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Tao Riosbailey, 28 years-old of Sea Cliff, NY, was driving a 2004 Honda...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Shot to Death in Doorway of Huntington Station Home
A Huntington Station man was shot to death after he answered a knock on his door, Suffolk County police said Sunday, the second such fatal attack in Huntington Station this month.
nypressnews.com
9-Year-Old Dies Nearly a Week After DWI Crash on Long Island: Cops
The 9-year-old boy badly hurt in an alleged drunken driving crash on Long Island a week ago has died, Suffolk County police said over the weekend. Angel Salis was in the car with his father on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 22 when cops say a man driving a BMW hit them in the westbound lanes. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Suffolk police: Huntington Station man was targeted in front-door fatal shooting
Roquez Villalta Jimenez, known to his family and friends as Willy, was gunned down at 11:30 p.m. and died at a hospital a short time later, according to Det. Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer.
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After 2-Vehicle Crash In Patchogue
A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway. The crash happened in Patchogue near Route 112 at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. A Patchogue man was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson west on Sunrise Highway when he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges upgraded in alleged machete attack inside Long Island store
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- It was a scene out of a horror show.A West Babylon man is accused of removing a machete from his backpack and attacking innocent victims inside a Long Island sporting goods store two weeks ago.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, the charges have been upgraded to attempted murder. Some say the situation might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.Dramatic video shows dozens of customers and store employees racing out of Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue on Aug. 12. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, among those fleeing was...
Man accused of stealing fire department emergency vehicle after crash on Long Island
An officer was injured when he tried to stop the suspect from stealing the emergency vehicle.
Man Hits Officer With Van After Attempting To Break Into Westbury Gas Station, Police Say
A 38-year-old man is accused of striking an officer with a van after attempting to break through the glass doors of a Long Island gas station. Patrick Kelly, of Forest Hills, Queens, was arrested in Westbury at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for DWI Following Crash That Killed a 9-Year-Old
Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that killed a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m. A passenger in the Toyota,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Long Island man shot to death while answering knock on front door
NEW YORK - The Suffolk County Police Department says it is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night. Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, was shot when he answered a knock at the front door of his East 12th Street in Huntington Station at 11:35 p.m., police said. Villalba-Jimenez...
longisland.com
NCPD: Man Arrested After Crashing Car into Farmingdale Home, Fleeing on Foot
The Eighth squad reports the arrest of an Astoria man for a Criminal Mischief that occurred in Farmingdale. According to Detectives, Eighth Precinct officers while on patrol observed a 2019 Volkswagen Golf which had crashed into a home located at 36 Stratford Green. After a thorough investigation it was determined that Calogero Messina, 20, had driven his vehicle into the residence and then fled the scene on foot.
NBC New York
Man Arrested for Stealing Long Island Fire Truck Aiding Expressway Car Crash
A brief joyride in a fire department vehicle ended in the arrest of a New Hampshire man who allegedly jumped behind the wheel after crashing his own car on Long Island. The unusual heist occurred on the Long Island Expressway Saturday, around 6:45 p.m., when police said the 33-year-old crashed into several other vehicles in Yaphank.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One dead, two hospitalized following White Lake swimming (video)
WHITE LAKE – One family member is dead and two others are in critical condition after they were all swimming n White Lake Sunday after noon and they all went under and did not resurface. The family was from Bellerose, NY. State Police said Basir Amin, 18, began to...
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash with Motor Vehicle
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Patchogue last night. Robert Tavares was operating a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on Sunrise Highway, east of Route 112, when he crashed the motorcycle into the back of a 2015 Ford Mustang at approximately 8:40 p.m.
longisland.com
Man Shot To Death at His Home When He Answered the Front Door
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Huntington Station home last night. Second Precinct officers responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez was shot while answering a knock at his front door. Villalba-Jimenez, 32,...
Six people injured in Sunday night car crash on Route 59 in West Nyack
Police say the car crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Crosfield Avenue and Route 59 in West Nyack
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police Seeking Central Islip LEGO Thief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole toys from a Central Islip store. A man stole approximately $550 worth of LEGOs from Target, located at 160 Research Place. Suffolk County...
Shore News Network
112K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 6