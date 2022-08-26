ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Crash With Landscaping Truck In Greenvale

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened in Greenvale at about 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, the Nassau County Police Department reported. A westbound Honda motorcycle and an eastbound landscaping truck were involved in a crash...
GREENVALE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Farmingdale, NY
nypressnews.com

9-Year-Old Dies Nearly a Week After DWI Crash on Long Island: Cops

The 9-year-old boy badly hurt in an alleged drunken driving crash on Long Island a week ago has died, Suffolk County police said over the weekend. Angel Salis was in the car with his father on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 22 when cops say a man driving a BMW hit them in the westbound lanes. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Stratford Green
CBS New York

Charges upgraded in alleged machete attack inside Long Island store

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- It was a scene out of a horror show.A West Babylon man is accused of removing a machete from his backpack and attacking innocent victims inside a Long Island sporting goods store two weeks ago.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, the charges have been upgraded to attempted murder. Some say the situation might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.Dramatic video shows dozens of customers and store employees racing out of Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue on Aug. 12. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, among those fleeing was...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for DWI Following Crash That Killed a 9-Year-Old

Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that killed a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m. A passenger in the Toyota,...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
longisland.com

NCPD: Man Arrested After Crashing Car into Farmingdale Home, Fleeing on Foot

The Eighth squad reports the arrest of an Astoria man for a Criminal Mischief that occurred in Farmingdale. According to Detectives, Eighth Precinct officers while on patrol observed a 2019 Volkswagen Golf which had crashed into a home located at 36 Stratford Green. After a thorough investigation it was determined that Calogero Messina, 20, had driven his vehicle into the residence and then fled the scene on foot.
FARMINGDALE, NY
NBC New York

Man Arrested for Stealing Long Island Fire Truck Aiding Expressway Car Crash

A brief joyride in a fire department vehicle ended in the arrest of a New Hampshire man who allegedly jumped behind the wheel after crashing his own car on Long Island. The unusual heist occurred on the Long Island Expressway Saturday, around 6:45 p.m., when police said the 33-year-old crashed into several other vehicles in Yaphank.
YAPHANK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One dead, two hospitalized following White Lake swimming (video)

WHITE LAKE – One family member is dead and two others are in critical condition after they were all swimming n White Lake Sunday after noon and they all went under and did not resurface. The family was from Bellerose, NY. State Police said Basir Amin, 18, began to...
WHITE LAKE, NY
longisland.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash with Motor Vehicle

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Patchogue last night. Robert Tavares was operating a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on Sunrise Highway, east of Route 112, when he crashed the motorcycle into the back of a 2015 Ford Mustang at approximately 8:40 p.m.
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Man Shot To Death at His Home When He Answered the Front Door

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Huntington Station home last night. Second Precinct officers responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez was shot while answering a knock at his front door. Villalba-Jimenez, 32,...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Seeking Central Islip LEGO Thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole toys from a Central Islip store. A man stole approximately $550 worth of LEGOs from Target, located at 160 Research Place. Suffolk County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

112K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy