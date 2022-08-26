ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Kearny, NJ
Crime & Safety
roi-nj.com

Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M

Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Three robbed at gunpoint in Bayonne in early morning incident

Three people were robbed at gunpoint in the area of 11th Street and Broadway in Bayonne early Friday morning, police said. The victims told police that two men approached them, brandished a handgun and demanded they empty their pockets, Capt. Eric Amato said of the 2:17 a.m. incident. The assailants...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police

A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAHWAY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PIX11

SEE IT: Thieves steal $12K Rolex off man’s wrist in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thieves on motorized bikes rode up to a man in Chelsea and stole a Rolex watch from his wrist in a robbery caught on surveillance video. The robbery happened in front of 208 West 23rd Street around 12:50 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The 64-year-old victim was walking on the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Montclair Local

Montclair warns of jury duty scam

If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
