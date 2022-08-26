Read full article on original website
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
3 Jersey City men charged with stealing building materials from Bayonne construction site
Three Jersey City men were arrested late Thursday night after Bayonne police caught them with metal beams taken from a construction site on the Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, authorities said. Taknaigi Z. Townsend, 19, Tymir D. Wilcher, 27, and Domonic J. Watson, 31, were charged with burglary and theft, Bayonne...
Newark police seeking public’s help to identify burglary suspect
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a...
Police: Bayonne QuickChek worker assaulted with broom & window squeegee at gas pump
A Bayonne QuickChek worker was assaulted with a broom and window squeegee as he was being attacked by three men at the gas pump, police said. At approximately 6:28 a.m. yesterday, a 24-year-old QuickChek employee reported that he was assaulted by three men at their 20 East 53rd St. location, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Thieves steal purse from woman getting make-up done at Sephora
Two people are wanted for stealing a woman’s purse as she was getting her make-up done at a Manhattan Sephora Thursday, authorities said.
Robbers Get Away With About $200,00 Worth of Jewelry in Montclair Smash and Grab
Three men armed with sledge hammers walked into a jewelry store in Montclair and got away with about $200,000 worth of jewelry Thursday night. Security cameras inside the store captured the entire incident. "I put my hands up because I thought they had guns," said Eduardo Haro an employee at...
Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M
Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
Three robbed at gunpoint in Bayonne in early morning incident
Three people were robbed at gunpoint in the area of 11th Street and Broadway in Bayonne early Friday morning, police said. The victims told police that two men approached them, brandished a handgun and demanded they empty their pockets, Capt. Eric Amato said of the 2:17 a.m. incident. The assailants...
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery at Bronx bus stop
The NYPD is searching for a man accused of attempted robbery at a Bronx bus stop on Aug. 11.
Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Amazon
Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg, Special...
REWARD OFFERED: 'World War II' Robber Hits Two NJ Banks, Flees On Motorcycle
A motorcycle-riding bank robber in an unusual get-up got nothing on his first try but succeeded on his second this week, according to the FBI in Newark, which sought the public's help identifying him. There's a reward in it, authorities said. The robber hit banks barely eight miles and just...
Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police
A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Newark Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Man Wanted for Questioning in Carjacking
NEWARK, NJ _ the North Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a...
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
SEE IT: Thieves steal $12K Rolex off man’s wrist in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thieves on motorized bikes rode up to a man in Chelsea and stole a Rolex watch from his wrist in a robbery caught on surveillance video. The robbery happened in front of 208 West 23rd Street around 12:50 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The 64-year-old victim was walking on the […]
Chinese residents report string of violent attacks, maybe by same man, near Journal Square
Jersey City police are investigating a spate of violent attacks on Chinese people in the Journal Square neighborhood over the past several months as possibly committed by the same man, who may also be Asian, according to city officials and reported witness accounts. City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said there have...
Uber Driver, Accomplices Stage Knifepoint Holdup Of Passenger At Saddle Brook Hotel: Prosecutor
An Uber passenger was robbed at knifepoint outside a Saddle Brook hotel by a man who’d conspired with the female driver and another accomplice to hold him up, authorities said. Uber driver Karina Eremyan, 30, of Fair Lawn was behind the wheel when ex-con Antonio Bowen, 28, of Fair...
NJ man, 42, arrested for attempting to pay a child to undress
Officers arrested a 42-year-old Keansburg man on Wednesday for allegedly offering a child money to undress, the Middletown Police Department announced on Friday.
Montclair warns of jury duty scam
If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
