Last Sunday we had our Struewing Family Reunion. This was the reunion that we established in 1960, when I was just a girl, for the Louis and Anna Struewing family. My grandparents raised nine children and they decided to have a formal reunion — to get everyone together — at least one time a year. That first year, it was at my parents’ house, and I remember how much fun it was to see all my cousins, which I think totaled 29. After that first year, we usually had it at John Bryan Park. We had it in the day lodge on the upper level, and we placed all the food that was carried in on the beautiful long table with the beautiful inlaid wood leaf design in the center of the room. Everyone brought lots of dishes of wonderful food, and my grandmother Anna always made a huge pot of her homemade chicken and noodles. After lunch the kids would go outside and play, and the adults would have a family meeting. It started with a prayer. All new births were announced. Weddings were announced and deaths were announced. After any other family business, the next family in line was nominated to plan the reunion for the next year.

CEDARVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO