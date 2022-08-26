ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Peck completes 30 years as voice of the fair

GREENVILLE — For the past 30 years, the Great Darke County Fair has had a voice that rings out over any other. You’ve heard his voice announcing commercials, birthdays, engagements and the chance to purchase a ticket for any number of events in front of the Grandstand from a fair goer that can’t make it to the event. However, you may not know his name or his face. Since 1992, Greg Peck’s distinct voice has been as much a part of the fair as the rides and livestock.
Fall activities abound

The Ohio History Connection is sponsoring the Ohio Connection on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Darke County. There will be four connections in and around the village of Arcanum for you to enjoy that day. The Historic Bear’s Mill is opening their doors for the day on Saturday, Sept. 17. Come...
DCCA will hold annual meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Center for the Arts will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., in the Reference Room on the second floor of the Greenville Public Library, 126 W. Fourth St., Greenville. All DCCA members are invited to attend. The agenda includes election of officers and trustees and reports from the last fiscal year. Immediately following the annual meeting, the board of trustees will convene for their regular monthly meeting.
Bowman retires after 46 years

GREENVILLE — Bowman retires after 46 years. Avid fair goers and other loyal customers may be familiar with Dolores Bowman, as she has been a familiar face in the community for years. Bowman has sold Tupperware in the Coliseum at the Darke County Fair and in the community for years, and she has decided it is time to pack up and settle down.
Conversation will focus on dementia

DAYTON – Caregiver Conversations Surrounding Dementia is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Registration is requested by Sept. 18 by contacting Kelsey Haus at [email protected] or 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
Blood drives announced for Darke County

ARCANUM – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Gordon Grace United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 311 East St., Gordon. There will also be a blood drive at Franklin Monroe High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. The school is located at 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum.
A Delphos area WWII vet turns 100

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - The Delphos Knights of Columbus was hopping Sunday afternoon to help celebrate a World War II veteran turning 100 years old. Harold Liebrecht hits the century mark on September 10th, but family, friends, and even an old classmate got the party started early. Liebrecht is known for being a mister fix-it and credits God for his longevity. He also likes to square dance, so we caught up between dances to him to ask him why he likes dancing so much.
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup

EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
Remembering Roger Glass: Miami Valley starts saying final goodbyes

KETTERING — The Miami Valley started saying its final goodbyes to a Dayton icon. Roger Glass, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Thursday at the age of 79-years old. He was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and named, “Daytonian of the Year,” in 2019. >>Remembering Roger...
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali

Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
Hot Head Burrito ribbon cutting

Hot Head Burritos opened for business in Van Wert, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 29., located at 1038 S. Washington St. Regular business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Mitch Price from Citizen’s National Bank, Madison Bronson from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Mark Verville from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Rager the owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and his kitchen crew.
Dayton block party gives away school supplies, resources to families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As parents everywhere are feeling the impact of higher prices because of inflation, a Dayton child care center is helping parents send their kids back to school with the supplies they need. The Little Hearts School House Early Learning Academy and its Mentoring and Community Services Program held an annual free […]
Anna Struewing’s chicken and noodles

Last Sunday we had our Struewing Family Reunion. This was the reunion that we established in 1960, when I was just a girl, for the Louis and Anna Struewing family. My grandparents raised nine children and they decided to have a formal reunion — to get everyone together — at least one time a year. That first year, it was at my parents’ house, and I remember how much fun it was to see all my cousins, which I think totaled 29. After that first year, we usually had it at John Bryan Park. We had it in the day lodge on the upper level, and we placed all the food that was carried in on the beautiful long table with the beautiful inlaid wood leaf design in the center of the room. Everyone brought lots of dishes of wonderful food, and my grandmother Anna always made a huge pot of her homemade chicken and noodles. After lunch the kids would go outside and play, and the adults would have a family meeting. It started with a prayer. All new births were announced. Weddings were announced and deaths were announced. After any other family business, the next family in line was nominated to plan the reunion for the next year.
Barn/Yard Sale – Greenville – 9/1-4

What: picnic table w/benches, dinner bell, cast iron kettle, mantle, wagons, trunks, cabinets, dressers, chairs, doors, benches, wash tubs, wood boxes, stroller, household and home decor, some holiday items.
Thomas earns SHRM certification

GREENVILLE — Tiffany Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer at EverHeart Hospice, recently earned her SHRM certification. Thomas shared, “I knew in the back of my mind HR was something I was being led towards. This was the type of work I wanted to do because I get a lot of satisfaction from helping others.”
Pick Your Own Bouquet At This Flower Farm in Xenia

Owned by Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, they purchased their dream property, and opened the farm up to the public in 2021, and have welcomed hundreds of visitors into the flower fields over the course of the season. When you arrive at the farm follow the signs to the flower fields....
City Barbeque Fundraiser and Adoption Event

Humane Society of Greater Dayton is having a fundraiser and adoption event at City Barbeque Beavercreek on 8/27/2022!. Humane Society of Greater Dayton is having a fundraiser and adoption event at City Barbeque Beavercreek on 8/27/2022! Order online or head on over to show your support and enjoy some BBQ—we’ll get 20% of sales from everyone who shows our flyer or uses our fundraiser code FundA when they order online or in the City BBQ app!
