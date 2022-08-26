Read full article on original website
FredNats shut out on Sunday
After winning the series with Down East last night, the FredNats were shut out by a final of 6-0 Sunday at the hands of the Wood Ducks. The team only managed one hit, belonging to Jared McKenzie in the 7th inning. Jose Atencio took the loss for Fredericksburg, pitching 4...
UMW awarded $250,000 for Fredericksburg region internships
The University of Mary Washington has received a $250,000 grant from SCHEV – the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia – to expand paid and credit-bearing student internships in collaboration with Virginia employers. The grant is part of the Fund for Excellence and Innovation, also known as the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership.
VDOT: Concrete to be poured on new bridge deck on I-95 north this week
VDOT: Concrete to be poured on new bridge deck on I-95 north this week. VDOT is preparing to pour concrete for a new bridge deck on I-95 northbound over the Rappahannock River in the Fredericksburg area this week. It’ll carry 3 additional northbound lanes when it opens to traffic by spring 2024.
Three UMW professors receive colleague-chosen awards
University of Mary Washington professors bestowed prestigious awards on three of their colleagues at the Fall 2022 Faculty Address earlier this month. Professor of English Maya Mathur received the Grellet C. Simpson Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching. The honor recognizes full-time faculty members, who – like Simpson, UMW’s fourth president – place an emphasis on quality teaching and the liberal arts.
Home of the Week: Luxurious property on the Ni River
Refined, remarkable and offering a multigenerational set-up like few others, this luxurious Spotsylvania County offering is stunning here in 2022!. This custom-build was finalized in 2017 and spans 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms and 5700+ finished square feet. It follows Simply Homes’ Bella floor plan, with several customizations and enhancements.
Cleaning headstones at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery
The Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park says volunteer Aaron shared this photo as he worked to clean head stones in the National Cemetery. With more than 8,000 acres to care for, keeping up with maintenance in the park is a big job. The Park Service says they’re grateful to volunteers like Aaron who take the time to lend a hand.
Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
Rebuilding Together passes the baton to 516 Project
For twenty-nine years, Rebuilding Together Fredericksburg has been on mission to repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives. The vision has always remained the same- to provide people in need, particularly older adults and those with disabilities with safe, warm and dry homes. Their impact stretches far and wide, and our communities are better because of the years with Rebuilding Together. In May of this year, the board of directors made the difficult decision to close their doors due to a variety of factors but is thrilled to announce its hand-off to local non-profit ministry 516 Project.
Chesterfield man surrenders after Fredericksburg standoff
Earlier today, at approximately 3:34 p.m., the Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center received information that a person wanted on outstanding warrants from Chesterfield County and Hanover County was at a residence in the 1400 block of Preserve Lane. The wanted person was 44-year-old Roy Curtis White of Chesterfield. Patrol officers went to the home, saw White outside, and attempted to speak with him. White avoided the officers and ran inside the house.
Food Bank distributing food at three locations this week
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has three drive-through food distributions this week. All who can benefit from these COVID-friendly distributions of free supplemental groceries are encouraged to participate. The first distribution will be on Monday, August 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Crossroads 30/301 Restaurant (31286 Richmond Turnpike,...
City Police investigating armed robbery at Central Park Subway
City Police investigating armed robbery at Central Park Subway. Fredericksburg Police are investigating an armed robbery that just occurred Monday evening at the Subway in Central Park. A man entered Subway, displayed a knife, and demanded money from a customer. He fled in a light blue minivan. If you can...
Stafford man arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer
Stafford man arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a county man was jailed this weekend after he impersonated a law enforcement officer and served legal documents on a leasing office. On August 26th Deputy T.A. Vasquez responded to a disturbance on Green Tree...
