For twenty-nine years, Rebuilding Together Fredericksburg has been on mission to repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives. The vision has always remained the same- to provide people in need, particularly older adults and those with disabilities with safe, warm and dry homes. Their impact stretches far and wide, and our communities are better because of the years with Rebuilding Together. In May of this year, the board of directors made the difficult decision to close their doors due to a variety of factors but is thrilled to announce its hand-off to local non-profit ministry 516 Project.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO