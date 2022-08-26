Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Related
hotelnewsresource.com
Marriott Hotel Columbia, SC Completes Guest Rooms and Suites Renovation
Marriott Columbia announces the completion of its guest rooms and suites renovation. Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Columbia is located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Columbia, which encompasses a 36-block area, and is minutes from the State Capital, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, historic homes, and Bull Street Stadium. Columbia also is home to the University of South Carolina and has hosted Southeast Conference football teams, fans and performers at Colonial Life Arena and Township Auditorium from Bob Dylan to Elton John.
WIS-TV
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
msn.com
Columbia mayor wants to step back from long-awaited riverfront project, says private sector should pay
Efforts to open access to the Congaree riverfront near downtown Columbia that advocates say would bring business and people to the river have hit a major snag. The city will not get $18 million in federal dollars for a road project that has been described as the final piece needed for development to begin along the riverfront between the Blossom and Gervais street bridges.
msn.com
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed
It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
WIS-TV
Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
coladaily.com
Local Starbucks manager opens new Lexington location
Mo Mo Anselmi’s busy life is about to get even busier. The immigrant from Italy arrived in the United States just over five years ago, after working at Apple Computer in Ireland. Her job was interesting and challenging but was an internship and lasted only three months. She then moved to Sumter, SC, and what came next was her introduction to Starbucks Coffee.
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
iheart.com
University Of South Carolina Gives Live Mascot Official Name
(Columbia, SC) -- The University of South Carolina's live mascot has a new name. The rooster will now be called "The General"-- a reference to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter who was nicknamed "Fighting Gamecock". The General will make his first appearance on a new perch at the season opener...
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
South Carolina State giving out parking decals
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina State University gives out free parking decals for all students this academic year. You must get your decal by September 15th. Students who already paid for parking will either get a refund or the fees credited to their account. The change is part of Bulldog Shield. It is an […]
University of South Carolina changing mascot’s name over rooster dispute
The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird's former and current owners.
Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Heavy rains led to street flooding in parts of downtown Orangeburg on Monday afternoon. An intense storm cell moved over the area just before 4 p.m., bringing heavy rain in a short amount of time. In response, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area.
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
Missing Gaston County woman with dementia found safe in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. […]
Comments / 0