Two People Die In High-Speed Ferrari Crash In Pinellas Park
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Rd. “Based on
911 call: Woman trapped indoors before Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man with gun
SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman on the line with a 911 dispatcher grew increasingly upset as 47-year-old Brian Underwood threatened to shoot her if she tried escaping, the recording revealed. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded Sunday morning to the home on Tarawa Drive would shoot and kill...
13-year-old dies less than 2 weeks after hit-and-run in Sarasota
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a hit-and-run on August 16 died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
19-year-old pointed rifle at Haines City officers, caused crash that hurt 4 people: police
Haines City police arrested a man who was involved in a wreck Saturday afternoon that left two officers and two civilians hospitalized.
Fatal crash arrest after driver leaves the scene of bicyclist he hit
A 13-year-old bicyclist was pronounced deceased after a hit and run on a crosswalk in Sarasota on August 16.
Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to killing woman at Bradenton motel
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after he admitted to killing a woman at America's Best Value Inn in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the motel on 57th Circle East to reports of a woman found unresponsive in a room.
Crash closes part of State Road 60 at Memorial Highway
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County Monday.
One Dead, Two Hospitalized Following Sunday Afternoon Shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. – Lake Wales Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others hospitalized Sunday afternoon. Around 1:44 p.m. today, Lake Wales Police responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments regarding a shooting that had
46-year-old man on motorcycle dies in Brandon crash, troopers say
BRANDON, Fla. — A man driving a motorcycle died in a car crash in Brandon after he lost control of the bike, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 46-year-old man was heading northbound on U.S. 41 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle as he approached West Bloomingdale Avenue, troopers say.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Wales shooting, police say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to LWPD, officers responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police have...
Grieving family calling for safer bus stops in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County family is advocating for change after Ethan Weiser was killed walking to his bus stop. The 15-year-old high school sophomore was hit by a car in front of his younger sister and now Ethan's family is advocating for safer bus stops. Ethan's uncle,...
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway 14-Year-Old Last Seen In Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for Davee Biddle, a missing-runaway 14-year-old. Biddle is 5’2”, around 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Biddle was last seen on Aug. 28 around 8:30 p.m., walking southbound on Wellbit Blvd.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
Woman’s body found wrapped up in linens at Bradenton hotel; suspect arrested
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing a 26-year-old woman whose body was found wrapped up in linens inside a Bradenton hotel room on Sunday.
Clearwater police rescue alligator found on side of the road
CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's just another day in Florida when an alligator is found in an unusual area. The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that they found and rescued a small alligator on the side of a road on U.S. 19 near State Road 950 on Monday morning.
2 Tampa women arrested for burning children with hot pot, police say
The Tampa Police Department said two women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children with a hot pot.
Sheriff: 47-year-old man shot, killed after pointing gun toward Sarasota deputies
SARASOTA, Fla. — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday by Sarasota County deputies after pulling out a gun and pointing it at deputies, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said during a news conference. Hoffman said deputies received a call around 9:06 a.m. from a woman who said Brian Underwood...
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
Two Tampa Women Charged After Burning Children With Scalding Hot Pot
TAMPA, Fla. – Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children in their care with a hot pot. Officers were made aware of the abuse on August 18, 2022, after a victim, who is under the age of 10, showed up
Florida Woman Dances During Sobriety Test In Bodycam Video
'If you’re going to arrest me, just do it now.'
