Hillsborough County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

46-year-old man on motorcycle dies in Brandon crash, troopers say

BRANDON, Fla. — A man driving a motorcycle died in a car crash in Brandon after he lost control of the bike, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 46-year-old man was heading northbound on U.S. 41 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle as he approached West Bloomingdale Avenue, troopers say.
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Wales shooting, police say

LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to LWPD, officers responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police have...
LAKE WALES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
