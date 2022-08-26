Planning to vote early in the MA primary election? Here's how (and where) to do it

All registered voters will be able to vote before Election Day in Massachusetts. Early voting for the Sept. 6 state primary will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27, and continue through Friday, Sept. 2.

You can still vote in person if you’ve applied to vote by mail by voting at an early voting location or your polling place on Election Day. You can’t vote in person if your ballot has been accepted by your local election office. You can’t take your ballot back or vote again. If your ballot hasn’t been accepted by Election Day, you may vote in person at your polling place. If your ballot arrives at your local election office after you’ve voted, the mail-in ballot will be rejected.

You can check your voter registration at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR. To view candidates and questions visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleupcomingelections/upcoming-elections.htm. In order to track your ballet visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx.

Freetown

Where: Freetown Police Station Community Room, 15 Memorial Dr., East Freetown

Where: Freetown Town Hall, 3 North Main St., Assonet

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Fall River

Where: Government Center in the Atrium, 1 Government Ctr., Fall River

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Somerset

Where: Somerset Town Office Building,140 Wood St., Somerset

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Swansea

Where: Swansea Town Hall, 81 Main St., Swansea

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Swansea Police Station, 1700 GAR HWY., Swansea

When: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Westport

Where: Basement of Westport Town Hall, 816 Main Road, Westport

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.