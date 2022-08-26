ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Planning to vote early in the MA primary election? Here's how (and where) to do it

By Herald News Staff
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epqVr_0hW7L4q000

All registered voters will be able to vote before Election Day in Massachusetts. Early voting for the Sept. 6 state primary will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27, and continue through Friday, Sept. 2.

You can still vote in person if you’ve applied to vote by mail by voting at an early voting location or your polling place on Election Day. You can’t vote in person if your ballot has been accepted by your local election office. You can’t take your ballot back or vote again. If your ballot hasn’t been accepted by Election Day, you may vote in person at your polling place. If your ballot arrives at your local election office after you’ve voted, the mail-in ballot will be rejected.

You can check your voter registration at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR. To view candidates and questions visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleupcomingelections/upcoming-elections.htm. In order to track your ballet visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx.

Freetown

Where: Freetown Police Station Community Room, 15 Memorial Dr., East Freetown

Where: Freetown Town Hall, 3 North Main St., Assonet

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Fall River

Where: Government Center in the Atrium, 1 Government Ctr., Fall River

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Somerset

Where: Somerset Town Office Building,140 Wood St., Somerset

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Swansea

Where: Swansea Town Hall, 81 Main St., Swansea

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Swansea Police Station, 1700 GAR HWY., Swansea

When: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Westport

Where: Basement of Westport Town Hall, 816 Main Road, Westport

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Assonet, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Westport, MA
City
East Freetown, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fall River, MA
City
Swansea, MA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy