Licking County, OH

Licking County prep football: Week 2 Games to Watch

By Kurt Snyder and Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
Heath at Licking Valley

The Bulldogs and Panthers are meeting for the first time in the regular season since 2019, when Valley prevailed 29-10 at Swank Field. During Covid-shortened 2020, the Panthers blanked Heath 49-0 in the Division IV playoffs' opening round at Randy Baughman Stadium.

Both teams are led by dual-threat junior quarterbacks. Brayden Bayles accounted for 325 total yards (140 rushing, 185 passing) in Heath's 28-27 win against Liberty Union. Hayden Rodgers totaled 333 yards (257 passing, 76 rushing) in Valley's 35-28 loss to Sheridan.

Both will be looking to shore up their defenses. The Bulldogs gave up 388 yards rushing last weekend and the Panthers yielded 238, including a game-winning 96-yard drive.

— Dave Weidig

Tri-Valley at Licking Heights

Licking Heights is attempting to earn coach Kele Wasland his first victory against his alma mater after the Hornets fell 35-17 last season following a competitive first half.

Heights ran for five touchdowns in a Week 1 42-21 victory against Johnstown, but the Hornets will have to unleash Deuce Caldwell’s right arm against a typically stingy Tri-Valley defense.

The Scotties were unable to get their offense going in a 28-0 loss to DeSales in Week 1 as the Stallions intercepted Max Lyall three times.

— Kurt Snyder

