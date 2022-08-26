Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Millions of student loan accounts exposed in data breach
The data of over 2.5 million individuals who have taken out student loans with either the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) or EdFinancial has been exposed in a data breach. The breach itself was suffered by Nelnet Servicing, a Nebraska-based technology services firm that both loan companies utilized for their...
GLORY Launches Next Generation Teller Cash Recyclers
LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Today Glory announces the first of its new GLR series of Teller Cash Recycler (TCR) solutions, GLR-100. The new cassette-based recycling solution with self-audit capabilities advances Glory’s portfolio and enables retail financial institutions to transform their branch networks and address the changing economics of branch banking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005607/en/ Glory’s latest teller cash recylers, the GLR-100 and GLR-100 STC (Photo: Business Wire)
