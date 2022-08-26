New Flashes volleyball coach Eckerman hopes smooth transition continues into season

Haley Eckerman is admittedly still in the process of learning about her Kent State volleyball team, and everything that goes with leading the program as a 29-year-old first-time collegiate head coach.

But things have meshed quickly since her early March hiring.

“It probably should have been more stressful than it has been,” said Eckerman, whose Golden Flashes will open the 2022 season on Friday against Albany at the JMU Invitational in Harrisonburg, Va. “I have a really great support system. Our strength coach, our academic person, our athletic trainer, they have such a good relationship with the girls because they’ve been that consistent piece for them the last few years. That support has been great. Knowing I can just focus on the volleyball part, I don’t have to go stand over the strength coach and figure out what we’re doing, that’s been huge. My admin support has also been huge. Them helping me through that piece of coaching has made it a lot easier.”

Eckerman was the first new head coach in what the Mid-American Conference considers a "priority sport" hired by second-year Kent State Director of Athletics Randale Richmond, and he’s obviously determined to provide all the support she needs to succeed. He knows Eckerman doesn’t possess a lengthy coaching resume, but sees tremendous potential based on her background and character.

“Conversations with the elite level coaches she played for, as well as conversations with an (athletic director) she worked on the staff under,” said Richmond, when asked what drew him to Eckerman. “Plus her pedigree as an NCAA player and professional. And lastly, the purpose and drive it took for her to successfully run a trailblazing non-profit.”

Eckerman was a four-time All-American at the University of Texas, where she played on a national championship team as a freshman in 2012. She then went on to play professionally overseas for four years. In 2018 Eckerman co-founded Team Dream, the first all African-American team to compete and win USA Open Nationals.

Eckerman showed her range by co-founding Think Outside the Box, a volleyball coaching and athlete development company that provides resources and support while also addressing issues related to diversity within the game of volleyball amongst players and coaches at all levels.

But eventually, she zeroed in on becoming a head coach.

“It was definitely difficult hanging up my shoes and retiring, but I wanted to stay in the sport,” said Eckerman. “I went back and forth whether it was going to be in coaching or an admin role. But since coaching at my high school, I’ve always wanted to be a head coach (at the college level). I was just trying to get my foot in the door.”

Eckerman rises fast through coaching ranks

Eckerman’s coaching career started successfully in 2018, when she led Waterloo West High School in Iowa – her alma mater - to its first regional title in over 20 years. Four years later, after brief stops in the state of Texas as an assistant at Lamar, Tarleton State and TCU, Eckerman suddenly finds herself leading the program at Kent State of all places.

“I hadn’t heard of Kent State other than through football, since I have family who play football at Iowa and my boyfriend played basketball at Texas A&M, both schools that played Kent State (in football) recently,” she said. “Other than that, I didn’t know much. I did some research. When I came down to interview I'm like, what am I getting myself into? Am I ready to leave the city and move back to the cold after being in Texas on and off for the last 12 years? I didn't know if I was ready for that.

“But when I came here on a visit then left, I knew this is where I need to be to start this new career and new chapter of my life.”

Eckerman had just begun to explore head coaching opportunities when the door to Kent State suddenly sprung open last winter.

“There were a couple head coaching jobs I went after,” said Eckerman. “I knew it was not going to be at a Power Five, it was going to be somewhere where I could learn, have some trial and error.”

When Eckerman and Richmond initially expressed mutual interest, things fell into place quickly.

“All the other interviews I had it was like, you’ve applied, OK, we’ll have a phone interview. Then two weeks later we’ll have a Zoom interview. Then maybe we’ll bring you in. Then you don’t hear anything,” said Eckerman. “Kent State did a really good job of moving quickly, but doing it the right way and asking the right questions. Then in the interview process I sat down and had an interview with the girls on the team. That really helped me, knowing in the past what worked and what didn’t work for them. Sitting with them helped me know what they were looking for in a coach.

“So the process was great. A really smooth transition.”

Kent State looks to improve tradition under Eckerman

Whether settling in quickly produces immediate results for the Flashes remains to be seen. If Eckerman needs some time to get things rolling that's understandable.

Kent State has only finished higher than third in the Mid-American Conference East Division once since 1998. The Flashes have never won an overall MAC regular season or tournament championship. Their lone title was a MAC East Division crown seized in 2015, when they reached 20 wins for what remains the only time since 2007.

Last year the Flashes finished 12-18 overall and 7-11 in MAC play after going 1-7 during a pivotal late-season stretch.

"I watched film of all the schools that we lost to in the conference, and I sat down with the team and said, look, it’s not like we have to completely rebuild from scratch. We’re not a bad team. It's just learning how to manage the game better," said Eckerman. "That’s been our biggest thing, getting them to understand sometimes you can’t just go up and bang a ball. We need to be more advanced in the IQ part of the game, not just the physical part of the game.”

The Flashes have three veterans to build around in grad students Alex Haffner (setter), Erin Gardner (libero) and Danie Tyson (middle blocker), who have all been key contributors to the program since arriving in 2018. They also have a Preseason All-MAC performer in senior outside hitter Savannah Matthews, who has 35 matches with 10 or more kills under her belt.

“Our super seniors Alex, Erin and Danie have helped a lot with the culture, being the people that our freshmen can lean on,” said Eckerman. “Savannah was also a huge person for us last year. I think if she continues to focus in and manage the game a little better, understand that if we are not passing well she’s going to be the one getting the ball the majority of the time. ... Being a consistent out-of-system hitter, that’s what we’ve been working on with her.”

While things likely won’t go as smoothly on the court as they have since Eckerman took over the Kent State program just under six months ago, she’s confident her first team will make some noise once roles have been established.

“We've got a great group of kids. I think the biggest thing is just figuring out how each puzzle piece fits together,” said Eckerman. “We’re still kind of figuring out what person’s set is the best set, what setter works well with which hitter, strong and weak areas. But we’re getting the girls to understand that if they play at their highest level, it’s going to be hard for teams to beat us. I think if we can consistently show up every night, we’re definitely going to be a contender in the league.”

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: New Flashes volleyball coach Eckerman hopes smooth transition continues into season